Where did Kyle Busch and his son Brexton finish at Millbridge Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his nine-year-old son Brexton Busch locked against each other in the same class for the first time on Wednesday’s (March 26) dirt racing event at Millbridge Speedway. Busch and his son competed in the 20-lap 600cc Winged Micro division feature event.

Driving a No. 51 Lucas Oil-sponsored entry, Kyle Busch started sixth and secured a solid third-place finish in the dirt racing feature event at the 1/7-mile bullring dirt track. Brexton started seventh and followed his father closely from the start of the 20-lap race before finishing sixth in the #18B SERVPRO entry.

In an interview with the DirtVision social media channels, Kyle Busch spoke about racing against his son and said:

"I wouldn't say it's surreal. It's just we kind of knew this day was coming. I wouldn't say it was necessarily always circled on the calendar; it just kind of popped up."

Joey Robinson, driving the #33 entry, secured his first win at Millbridge Speedway in four years. He had a memorable outing as he started on pole and dominated the race.

Meanwhile, Nathan Meendering finished as runner-up, followed by Kyle Busch, Matt Thompson, and Kolson Nelson in the top five. Brexton Busch, Tanner Tucker, Karter Beattie, Brody Snyder, and Coen McDaniel completed the top 10.

After racing against his son, Busch will now head to Martinsville Speedway to compete in the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the Cook Out 400 on Sunday (March 30). He has won two races at 0.526-mile Martinsville and will look to win the third of his career. If Busch wins this week he end his 63 race long winless streak in the series.

Where did Kyle Busch, Brexton, and other dirt midget drivers finish at Millbridge? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 600cc Winged Feature event at Millbridge:

#33 - Joey Robinson [1] #5M - Nathan Meendering [5] #51 - Kyle Busch [6] #46T - Matt Thompson [3] #42- Kolson Nelson [8] #18B - Brexton Busch [7] #32 - Tanner Tucker [9] #7 - Karter Beattie [13] #41B - Brody Snyder [12] #48 - Coen McDaniel [18] #21 - Joey Braun [16] #84X - Thad Moffitt [14] #52 - Brooklyn Newman [11] #27 - Billy Corsa [19] #8W - Jayden Wagner [15] #77 - Andy Stegall [20] #4 - Tyler Lupton [2] #57 - Payton Johnson [4] #84 - Lawless Alan [17] #44 - Carson Allen [10]

