"I feel like I still have a seat" - Kyle Busch discloses his 2023 NASCAR Cup Series plans

With his sponsorship deal and contract status with Joe Gibbs Racing still in doubt, Kyle Busch provided an update about his future last Saturday during Cup Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch, who has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008, said that there was no fixed deadline for a contract extension with the organization. He also revealed that he has spoken to other NASCAR teams about possible opportunities for next season.

He also says there have been talks with other teams about 2023 and anything is possible. Kyle Busch says until someone else is announced to drive the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 car, he feels he has a seat there.He also says there have been talks with other teams about 2023 and anything is possible. https://t.co/MV9MghaCNn

Speaking with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the two-time Cup Series champion made one thing clear that until Joe Gibbs Racing made a change in plans, he still expects to be the driver of the #18 car.

Busch said:

“I mean, it would be nice sooner than later, but honestly, it doesn’t matter how soon or how late it gets done. Until there’s an announcement that somebody else is driving the 18 car, then I feel like I still have a seat.”

He continued:

“But you know, yeah, anything’s possible obviously. There’s all kinds of different things that can play out. It’s just a matter of what does.”

Kyle Busch has won 56 Cup races out of his career total of 60 wins and two Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019 with the team.

The biggest issue for Busch’s future with the team is getting a new sponsor since his current long-time sponsor Mars announced in December that the 2022 season would be its last in NASCAR.

Joe Gibbs Racing president previously spoke about Kyle Busch’s future

Prior to Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern expressed the team's intention to stay with Kyle Busch. He stated that they plan to have him in the team and are still working on a new sponsorship that can confirm his place.

Alpern said:

“We’ve been pretty consistent since the end of last season, which is we want Kyle to be in the (No.) 18 car and that’s our plan. We’re still working on sponsorship, and as much interest as there is in our sport, these take a long time. And admittedly, this one’s taking a little longer than we thought. It’s not for lack of interest. And, again, we’re hoping to get something decided here in the very near future.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada-born driver finished P12 in Sunday’s Cup race after spinning twice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He will be seen in action once again at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

