Kyle Busch eyes 2024 Daytona 500 victory after “feast or famine” during prior attempts

Kyle Busch is one of the most successful drivers on the current grid with two NASCAR Cup Series championships and 63 career wins. But the veteran is missing one thing, a victory in the most prestigious race of them all and the crown jewel race in motorsports, the Daytona 500. He has never won the Daytona 500.

In a recent interview with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Kyle Busch expressed his desire to secure a victory in "The Great American Race” this season. He is optimistic and confident heading into the mega event.

Buch expressed his mixed experiences at the event, noting numerous occasions where he finished in second or third place, but also times where he ended up involved in crashes and had to retire early.

“Man, I would love nothing more than to win the Daytona 500. It’s been feast or famine it seems and there’s been a lot of years where I finish second, or I finish third — there’s five, six times I can count on. The rest of the time it’s ending up with crash on the hook and going back to the trailer early. It would be nice to get it done this year and be in victory lane celebrating at the end of the night,” Busch told Pockrass.

Kyle Busch enters his 19th Daytona 500 with an average finishing position of 20.2. He has finished as high as second, securing three top-five and five top-10 finishes in the Daytona 500.

“Had a better car” – Kyle Busch after P2 finish at LA Coliseum

With a second-place finish in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum last week, the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver got off to a great start to the 2024 NASCAR season. He finished just one spot behind eventual winner Denny Hamlin.

Speaking about the Clash at the Coliseum outing, Kyle Busch expressed his satisfaction with his performance and said that his #8 car was better than Hamlin’s #11.

“It definitely does sting. I felt like the first half we were better. Had a better car. We were better than the 11. But some of the adjustments we made weren’t as good, some of the adjustments they made were better. All in all, just glad to have a good night. Glad to come out here in one piece, even with all the bumping and banging and everything else that happens,” Busch said as quoted by On3.com.