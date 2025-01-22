Kyle Busch features in wife Samantha’s hilarious video on ‘DIY disaster’

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch was seen in his wife Samantha’s latest Instagram reel. The two sat on the sofa while a “DIY disaster” took place.

Samantha does home projects quite often but gets impatient after a while. She then hands over the job to her husband, who usually leaves it aside for later. The project collapses when left unattended, with Samantha having to do it all over again.

“When my impatience turns into a DIY disaster… anyone else guilty of thinking ‘How hard could it be?’ Share your funniest DIY fails below,” Samantha captioned the video.

Samantha, 38, is a lifestyle blogger, fitness influencer, author, and entrepreneur and has close to 250,000 followers on Instagram alone. She is also an IVF advocate and looks after the operation of The Bundle of Joy Fund, a non-profit organization that provides monetary grants to families in need of IVF.

When not working, Samantha is seen with her husband and kids on the racetrack. A racing enthusiast, Samantha is known to support her family through thick and thin. Her son Brexton is a speedster, too. The nine-year-old won the prestigious Golden Driller Award in this year’s Tulsa Shootout.

Meanwhile, Brexton’s father and two-time series champion Kyle Busch remained winless throughout the 2024 season of the NASCAR Cup Series. 2025 will mark his third season with Richard Childress Racing, a three-time Daytona 500-winning team based in North Carolina.

This year, the Daytona 500 will be held on February 16. Busch, who has the most wins among the current Cup Series drivers, has never won the crown jewel event. So 2025 could be the year for Kyle Busch, who went winless last season.

“Wherever I’m with you, babe, is my favorite place”- Samantha Busch lets her thoughts known following dropped vacation plans

When NASCAR took a two-week break during the summer Olympics, Kyle Busch took his family on a trip to Italy. Samantha got so hooked on her days of walking down the picturesque streets of Rome that she recently expressed her desire to return there.

However, in the offseason, the Busch family had planned a trip to Mexico. Unfortunately, that trip got canceled as it was just a week before Kyle Busch’s Chili Bowl debut. But Samantha didn’t seem disappointed.

She reflected on her feelings through a post on Instagram, which she captioned, saying:

“Back in Tulsa this weekend for the Chili Bowl! 🏁 We were supposed to be in Mexico last weekend, but that got canceled… racing never does. Wherever I am with you, babe, is my favorite place.”

NASCAR is expected to host its June 15 race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Needless to say, Kyle Busch will compete in the race too and his fans can watch him live on Amazon Prime from 3 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

