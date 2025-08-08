Kyle Busch gets real about feeling more respected at ‘less competitive’ RCR than at JGR

Kyle Busch recently opened up about how he feels more respected at Richard Childress Racing, despite it being a less competitive team compared to his former side, Joe Gibbs Racing. In a wide-ranging interview published by The Athletic, Busch spoke about how public perception of him has shifted since changing teams, and why he believes he’s viewed differently now.
Busch believes the NASCAR world has seen him in a different light since his move to RCR in 2023. After spending over a decade at JGR, where he won two Cup Series championships and 56 races, Busch felt the pressure was constant and intense; winning wasn’t just the goal; it was the expectation.
“It just automatically flipped because I changed teams,” Kyle Busch said.
“Now I’m in a different spot, and let’s call a spade a spade — we’re less competitive and not up front as much. So you’re just going with the flow and trying to work on things and make things better. And I guess for some reason, people respect that more,” he added.
Busch explained that the culture at Joe Gibbs Racing was high-stakes and unforgiving, saying:
“At Gibbs, you’re expected to win — like, if you’re not winning, then what are you doing?”
When close races didn’t go his way, frustration often spilled out in ways that fueled negative perceptions of him. He was frequently labeled the “black hat” of NASCAR, the villain who didn’t hide his emotions.
That’s changed at RCR. While the team isn’t as competitive week in and week out, Busch says the expectations differ. Instead of being slammed for not winning, he’s credited for working hard and trying to improve a mid-tier team. According to him, that effort seems to earn him more respect from fans and observers alike.
Busch’s 2025 numbers support the narrative of a tough season. He ranks 15th in drivers' standings with 501 points and no wins. In 23 races, he has managed only two top-five finishes and seven top-10s.
Kyle Busch is eying a playoff spot with three races remaining
With just three races left in the 2025 regular season, Kyle Busch is chasing a win that could lock him into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He is optimistic, citing his strong past performances at all three tracks left on the calendar.
Next up is Watkins Glen, a road course Busch calls his favorite. He has won there twice in 2008 and 2013, back in his Joe Gibbs Racing days. Richmond Raceway follows, where he has had six career wins. The regular season ends at Daytona, a track where he's only won once but feels confident about the pace of his No. 8 RCR Chevrolet. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Kyle Busch said:
“I’ve won at all those places, so let’s go do it again.”
He added, “Watkins Glen is probably my favorite road course. Richmond is statistically one of my best racetracks. Daytona has been one of our best racetracks since I’ve been at RCR with Team Chevrolet,” he added.
If Kyle Busch wins at any of these upcoming races, he’ll return to Victory Lane for the first time since June 2023. That win came at the Enjoy Illinois 300, his only Cup Series win since joining RCR. He missed the playoffs last year, for the first time in 19 seasons, after failing to win or gather enough points.
