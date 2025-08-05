RCR driver Kyle Busch keeping up his hopes of a playoff berth despite not winning a race in 2 years

Kyle Busch remains optimistic about his playoff chances, aiming to secure a win in one of the three remaining races in the regular season. The 63-time NASCAR Cup Series winner has previously won at all three upcoming tracks, and he’s determined to do it again.Next on the calendar is the Go Bowling at The Glen, which Busch, 40, described as his favorite road course track. He won in the New York-based track in 2008 and 2013, back when he was still driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.The following week, the NASCAR grid will arrive at Richmond Raceway, where the Las Vegas native has won six times. And at the Daytona International Speedway, which will host the regular season finale (Coke Sugar Zero 400), he only won once, but feels confident about the speed of the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet around the 2.5-mile oval.Speaking about his races in the next three weeks, Kyle Busch said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):“I've won at all those places, so let's go do it again.”“Watkins Glen is probably my favorite road course. Richmond is statistically one of my best racetracks that we go to. Daytona has been one of our best racetracks since I've been at RCR with Team Chevrolet. So I really feel good about our opportunities in the next three weeks.”After Busch argued that a good qualifying effort, an effective race strategy, and quick pit stops are more crucial than having a fast car, he concluded by saying:“It seems like that's more the case these days than having a fast car and driving up through the field. That doesn't seem to be the case as much anymore.” [0:40]If the two-time NASCAR champion wins in at least one of the three upcoming races, he would return to the victory lane for the first time since the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2023. He missed last year's playoff action for not scoring enough points and not winning a race for the first time in 19 years.“Didn't have enough”: Kyle Busch on 20th-place finish at IowaKyle Busch heads into the Watkins Glen race after a 20th-place finish at Iowa Speedway last Sunday. He was forced to start in a backup car following a crash in qualifying and admitted that the No. 8 Chevrolet struggled throughout the race, despite having fresh tires and good strategy calls.In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Busch said:“We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Chevrolet [...] Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires, and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today, but didn’t have enough.”Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: ImagnWilliam Byron was the race winner at Iowa Speedway, followed by pole-sitter Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski. Before concluding the race in 20th, Busch scored a fifth-place finish at the end of the second stage for six stage points.There are only three playoff spots remaining, with Tyler Reddick (+122), Alex Bowman (+63), and Chris Buescher (+23) sitting above the cutline. Below it are Ryan Preece (-23), Kyle Busch (-73), Ty Gibbs (-87), and AJ Allmendinger (-118).