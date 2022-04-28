Kyle Busch to give away his Talladega helmet in a raffle for a noble cause

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry finished third in the recently concluded GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kyle Busch, who is very much connected to social work, gave away his Talladega helmet to raise funds by selling numbered tickets for the noble cause.

Busch gave away his helmet to an organization named "The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund" (BOJF).

The aim of the organization is to advocate for infertility education and awareness and remove financial barriers by granting monetary awards to couples who require fertility treatments to have their own bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, Busch announced his great initiative by sharing a post on his official Twitter account and stated:

“Wore a pretty special helmet @TALLADEGA, n the best part is u can enter a raffle to win it while supporting a great cause in the @bundleofjoyfund.”

In honor of Samantha and Kyle's own IVF baby, Brexton, the helmet features cherished family memories, including a father and son who shared wins on the same track on the same night.

Entry will be done by buying a ticket which costs $18 and there are no limits to the number of entries per person. All entries must be received by Friday, May 27.

One lucky winner will get Busch’s autographed Talladega helmet. The second-place winner will take home an autographed Busch diecast car, and the third-place winner will score a Busch hat and t-shirt.

Kyle Busch’s finishes in the previous 2022 Cup Series races

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is competing in his 19th NASCAR Cup Series. Busch has had a consistent season and has recorded seven top-10 finishes so far.

In the opening race of the season, the 36-year-old showed his temperament and finished in the top-10. His season has also featured subpar performances at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and Toyota Owners 400.

His best performance came at the recently concluded Food City Dirt Race, where he stole the victory from Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch Not much of a bragger, but many of u r unaware I’ve been a dirt dominator for some time 🤷🏻‍♂️ Not much of a bragger, but many of u r unaware I’ve been a dirt dominator for some time 🤷🏻‍♂️🏁🚜 https://t.co/SYM8l8eaGv

Earlier, he put up consistent performances from Daytona International Speedway to Talladega Superspeedway, with the exception of Circuit of the Americas and Richmond Raceway.

With a third-place finish in the previous week, he gained 39 points and now stands fourth in the points table standings with 312 points.

The veteran driver will be seen in action at Dover International Speedway for DuraMAX Drydene 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson