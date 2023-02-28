Kyle Busch lends his hauler to son Brexton ahead of his first race at Bullring

Another up-and-coming driver from the Busch family in the world of stock car racing seems to be Kyle Busch's son Brexton. He's had a promising start to his young racing career with plenty of resources and know-how from him father.

The seven-year-old is seen participating in various junior categories of the sport, currently cutting his teeth at the grassroots levels of NASCAR.

After his father's victory at the Pala Casino 400, Brexton followed his father's winning attitude with an enthusiastic approach to his first visit to the Bullring track. This track is in his home city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The young Busch will be competing in the Jr. Late Model Series, which features smaller, child-friendly versions of full-size late-model racecars. Brexton will be seen competing under his father's team, Kyle Busch Motorsports.

The seven-year-old took to Twitter to thank his father for letting him borrow the hauler for his visit to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

"Loaded up and ready for my first race at the Bullring this weekend. Thanks for letting me borrow your hauler @KyleBusch"

Brexton Busch @brextonbusch thanks for letting me borrow your hauler Loaded up and ready for my first race at the Bullring this weekendthanks for letting me borrow your hauler @KyleBusch Loaded up and ready for my first race at the Bullring this weekend ‼️ thanks for letting me borrow your hauler @KyleBusch 😉 https://t.co/hsNPZb5mag

Kyle Busch's recent victory in the 400-mile-long race at Auto Club Speedway might be another catalyst for his son to try and give his best at the upcoming Bash at The Bullring. It will take place on March 4, 2023.

Kyle Busch became the first NASCAR driver to win a Cup Series race in 19 consecutive seasons

After last Sunday's visit to Victory Lane at the Auto Club Speedway in California, Kyle Busch added yet another impressive statistic to his NASCAR Cup Series career. The Las Vegas, Nevada native has become the only driver in the history of the sport to have won a Cup Series race in 19 consecutive seasons of stock car racing.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch today LFG!! Man this one felt good. My guys brought me atoday LFG!! Man this one felt good. My guys brought me a 🚀 today 🏁 https://t.co/dCwXKNCrV3

Elaborating on how switching teams and winning with Richard Childress Racing made the victory even more fulfilling, Busch said:

"I felt like there was going to be a little bit of a learning experience, a little bit of a growth pattern, but also on the flip side of that, I always just kind of looked back and watched some of their results and success that they had last year with Austin (Dillon)."

Watch Kyle Busch take on the challenge of the upcoming Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend. It's a track where his son Brexton Busch will also be participating in Jr. Late Models this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes