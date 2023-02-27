Create

NASCAR 2023: Final results for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 27, 2023 10:56 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400
NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, eight minutes, and five seconds. It took place at Auto Clubs Speedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Kyle Busch clinched his first win for the new Richard Childress Racing team, which he joined in the off-season after leaving his long-time home at Joe Gibbs Racing.

On Sunday, he grabbed the lead from Ross Chastain on Lap 165 and regained it on Lap 180, just before the final cycle of green-flag stops. He then drove off to win the Pala Casino 400 on a two-mile track.

61 career victories. 19 consecutive seasons with a NASCAR Cup Series win. Kyle Busch. https://t.co/qWLa5eDSFG

In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Kyle Busch crossed the finish line 2.998 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked the 61st NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the veteran driver as well as his fifth and last win at the two-mile Auto Club Speedway as the track is scheduled to be renovated into a short track.

Kyle Busch celebrates his @nascar cup series win at the Pala Casino 400 ⁦@AutoClubSpdwy⁩ in Fontana. 🏁 ⁦@kcalnews⁩ and ⁦@SportsCentralLA⁩ will have it all for you tonight! 🏎️ https://t.co/I9jGJ0zBrf

Meanwhile, Elliott finished as runner-up, followed by Chastain, who led the most laps (91) but ended up with P3, his teammate Daniel Suarez securing a P4 finish and Kevin Harvick completing the top five.

Last year’s winner of the event, Kyle Larson, had an unfortunate start to the race as in the early laps his #5 Chevrolet developed electrical issues and when he returned to the track after being repaired he was 15 laps down. He finished the race in 29th place.

NASCAR’s 2023 Pala Casino 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway:

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #1 - Ross Chastain
  4. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  5. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman
  9. #3 - Austin Dillon
  10. #22 - Joey Logano
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  15. #21 - Harrison Burton
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  17. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #43 - Erik Jones
  20. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  23. #15 - J. J. Yeley
  24. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  25. #24 - William Byron
  26. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  27. #51 - Cody Ware
  28. #2 - Austin Cindric
  29. #5 - Kyle Larson
  30. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  31. #77 - Ty Dillon
  32. #20 - Christopher Bell
  33. #41 - Ryan Preece
  34. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  35. #10 - Aric Almirola
  36. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on March 5, 2023.

