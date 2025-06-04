Kyle Busch lists his lavish $4,500,000 North Carolina estate for sale

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has listed his North Carolina home for sale, saying he doesn't have time to spend in it. Located in Cleveland, North Carolina, the barndominium is being sold for $4.5 million (via Corcoran.com).

Busch, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, is the oldest active competitor on the Cup field. He is married to Samantha Busch, with whom he shares two children, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.

In an X post, the 40-year-old professional racecar driver said he couldn't wait for the North Carolina house, which was built in 2020, to have new owners.

“We love this piece of land and the amazing barndominium, but right now we just don’t have enough time to spend there. We can’t wait for someone to love it as much as we have!” the RCR driver said.

The listing offers a 14,983 sq. ft. barndominium and 35 acres of land. The house comes with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and a swimming pool.

Perhaps the most interesting selling point of the property is its automotive enthusiast-friendly features, which might've enticed the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. It has massive garages and an off-road terrain perfect for dirt-ready vehicles.

Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

This year marks Kyle Busch's third full-time Cup Series season with Richard Childress Racing. He will return to the North Carolina-based outfit next year following the signing of a one-year extension last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch's former NASCAR competitor once resided in the listed North Carolina mansion

Before Kyle Busch owned the listed North Carolina home, Hailie Deegan, who raced against him in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on several occasions, lived there for a little over a year. The Deegan family moved out in 2023 to spend more time in Florida.

Marissa Deegan, mother of Hailie and wife of multi-time X Games gold medalist Brian, explained on Instagram why the family decided to sell the property.

“We officially put the North Carolina compound on the market today! Truly one of kind and the perfect spot to raise a family, especially if you love racing!!” she wrote in March 2023.

“Every amenity possible spent the last 14 months creating what met our family’s needs moving from California! Little did we know God had other plans for us, and since we love and support what our kids do, Florida is home base now! Luckily, I enjoy building and decorating, and don’t mind doing it over and over again 🤣 along with everything else ❤️ Can’t wait to see who gets to enjoy this compound next,” she added.

Kyle Busch and Hailie Deegan raced against each other in the early 2020s, when the latter ran full-time schedules with David Gilliland Racing and ThorSport Racing. Deegan signed with AM Racing in the 2024 Xfinity Series season but was axed mid-season because the team wasn't performing as expected. She then switched to open-wheel racing with HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT.

