Kyle Busch looking forward to a “monumental” NASCAR race on Chicago streets

Managing to qualify in P18 for the inaugural Chicago City Street Race this Sunday, Kyle Busch is one driver looking forward to the historic event. For the first time, NASCAR as a sport is destined to race on a purpose-built street course around the Windy City using existing city streets, with all the character that comes along with it.

The driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Richard Childress Racing in the 2023 season, Kyle Busch, like many others, was appreciative of the governing body's efforts. The street course was first recieved by drivers, analysts and fans of the sport with an air of skepticism. However, Saturday's qualifying session has seen a fair share of drivers change their opinion.

Looking forward to the green flag dropping and the Grant Park 220 going live, the 38-year-old looked forward to the event. He expressed his excitment with a tweet that read:

"Pretty monumental day in the city of Chicago with cars running the streets! Great work @NASCAR Qualified p.18. Tomorrow we get after it #rowdynation"

Former teammate to Kyle Busch during his days at Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin also shared the former's views on what the event had in store for the fans on Sunday. Expecting good racing and passes on the track, Hamlin was one driver to take his words back on whether the course would work with 37 big, heavy stock cars on it at the same time. The Tampa, Florida native also managed to bag the Busch Light Pole Award at the inaugural event.

Kyle Busch's thoughts on the heat inside Next Gen cup cars in Chicago

Running in the middle of a city comes with its own set of restrictions with the NASCAR Cup Series cars running mufflers this weekend to dampen the immense sound of the sport. With these mufflers on the already hot-running cars, a few drivers in the field were seen complaining of heat exhaustion inside the car.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, however, has a different opinion on the matter. He said in an interview on Saturday:

"It's not too bad. They're being dramatic. To me it's way hotter out of the car than it actually is in the car. Cool shirt working, helmet cooler on, everything I felt fine in the car. When all that turned off, I was like 'holy hell that's hot.'"

The Grant Park 220 goes live on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET.

