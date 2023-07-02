NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course, Denny Hamlin takes pole

After an action-packed Ally 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, for Sunday's Grant Park 220. The 100-lap event will be live on NBC and MRN at 5:00 pm ET.

The 18th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.2-mile-long street course. A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 220-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Grant Park 220 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday's (July 1) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 1:28.435 and a speed of 89.557 mph. It was the 39th overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Hamlin will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 89.513 mph.

They will be followed by Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez in the top five.

Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Jenson Button, Joey Logano, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Chicago Street Course:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #91 - Shane van Gisbergen #20 - Christopher Bell #99 - Daniel Suarez #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #15 - Jenson Button #22 - Joey Logano #16 - AJ Allmendinger #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #8 - Kyle Busch #7 - Corey LaJoie #6 - Brad Keselowski #43 - Erik Jones #24 - William Byron #42 - Noah Gragson #10 - Aric Almirola #38 - Todd Gilliland #9 - Chase Elliott #78 - Josh Bilicki #41 - Ryan Preece #3 - Austin Dillon #51 - Andy Lally #2 - Austin Cindric #21 - Harrison Burton #77 - Ty Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Kevin Harvick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #31 - Justin Haley

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for Grant Park 220 live on Sunday.

