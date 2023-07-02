Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Grant Park 220 at Chicago Street Course, Denny Hamlin takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 02, 2023 12:23 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice

After an action-packed Ally 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series has arrived at Chicago Street Course in Chicago, Illinois, for Sunday's Grant Park 220. The 100-lap event will be live on NBC and MRN at 5:00 pm ET.

The 18th race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.2-mile-long street course. A total of 37 Cup drivers will compete over 220-miles to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass has shared the starting line-up for Sunday’s Grant Park 220 on his official Twitter account.

Cup lineup for Sunday on the Chicago street course. https://t.co/mf5eQheDnu

In Saturday's (July 1) qualifying race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won his third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season after posting a lap with a time of 1:28.435 and a speed of 89.557 mph. It was the 39th overall pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Tyler Reddick, who drives for the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Hamlin will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 89.513 mph.

Retweet to congratulate Denny Hamlin on his NASCAR Cup Series pole on the streets of Chicago! https://t.co/2UCNeQwqyD

They will be followed by Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez in the top five.

Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, Jenson Button, Joey Logano, and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Grant Park 220 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at Chicago Street Course:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #91 - Shane van Gisbergen
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  6. #34 - Michael McDowell
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #15 - Jenson Button
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  11. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  12. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #8 - Kyle Busch
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #43 - Erik Jones
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #42 - Noah Gragson
  24. #10 - Aric Almirola
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #9 - Chase Elliott
  27. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #3 - Austin Dillon
  30. #51 - Andy Lally
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #1 - Ross Chastain
  35. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  36. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  37. #31 - Justin Haley

Catch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the Chicago Street Course for Grant Park 220 live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...