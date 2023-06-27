WATCH: NASCAR Chicago street course route explored via iRacing video game

With NASCAR all ready to go racing for the first time on a city's streets with the brand new Chicago City Street Race coming up this weekend, Sunday (July 2) is bound to be a day of firsts for the sport. The Grant Park 250 will see stock car racing on a purpose-built street course, aiming to bring racing actions all the more closer to its fans.

With the motive of having a diverse season throughout, NASCAR has managed to please all forms of fans from the die-hard purists to the newer, younger generation. The Chicago City Street Race is one event catered specifically for the newer generation's needs, with the heart of the city of Chicago, Illinois buzzing with the sound of the cars' V8 engines.

The Grant Park 220 not only will be an uncharted territory for the sport, but also for the city of Chicago as it hosts its first-ever motorsport event on the streets.

Iconic locations such as Grant Park and Navy Pier will witness the excitement that the sport brings with it. A purpose-built facility using existing city roads has been constructed for the event, with not only the racing surface but the grandstands a part of the bustling metropolis.

Fans have been treated to several sneak peeks of the final track. However, the complete layout can only be experienced in the digital form as of now. Before the Grant Park 220 goes live this Sunday, here is a look at the track layout in the popular video game, iRacing:

Fans react to the NASCAR Chicago City Street Race course

NASCAR fans reacted to one of the most recent in-game footage of the street course that is set to witness the Grant Park 220 this Sunday. With an air of excitement building up to the weekend, here are some of the best reactions:

"I am still amazed at how fast they rebuilt the city after the Decepticons destroyed it."

David Evertsen @davidevertsen @NASCARonNBC @iRacing @NASCARChicago I am still amazed at how fast they rebuilt the city after the Decepticons destroyed it.. @NASCARonNBC @iRacing @NASCARChicago I am still amazed at how fast they rebuilt the city after the Decepticons destroyed it..

"Plenty of passing opportunities, every straight and turn are massive opportunities."

"This is my first time seeing this full complete version of Tech Track. I was away from iRacing too long now."

"Some similarities to Long Beach and Belle Isle, really cool"

The Grant Park 220 will be making history in NASCAR this Sunday as the event goes live from the streets of Chicago, Illinois at 5:30 pm ET. Live coverage of the race can be found on the NBC Sports, PRN, and Peacock networks.

Poll : 0 votes