Kyle Busch reportedly searching for new sponsor for 2023 season

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is now looking for a sponsor for 2023 after Mars Wrigley discontinued its backing of the driver. M&M Mars first sponsored Busch in 2008, after the 36-year-old joined Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass recently tweeted about the development. Pockrass also mentioned that if a team lacks sponsorship for their driver, it can make or break their partnership.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass foxsports.com/stories/nascar… Repost from yesterday: Kyle Busch searching for new sponsor for 2023. Busch wouldn't say if he's signed with JGR for 2023 but did say: "Obviously, I’m good where I’m at, would love to stay, and hopefully all that works out." @NASCARONFOX Repost from yesterday: Kyle Busch searching for new sponsor for 2023. Busch wouldn't say if he's signed with JGR for 2023 but did say: "Obviously, I’m good where I’m at, would love to stay, and hopefully all that works out." @NASCARONFOX foxsports.com/stories/nascar…

Regarding a new sponsor for the driver, Pockrass stated that there are two ideal motives for a company to sponsor Busch.

One goal would be for the company to take an abundant amount of the races out of the 30 existing. This will enable Busch to dedicate his time to a single company.

The second goal for the future sponsor, according to Pockrass, is to match their driver's big personality. M&M and Busch paired well together, but his language and persona did not fit the family-friendly agenda the confectionery-maker advertises.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch My appreciation for the entire Mars family is eternal. With 55 wins & 2 Cup titles together, we’ve built friendships that will last way past 2022. The Mars family has always accepted me for who I am and I’ll always be thankful for that. Here’s to many more trips to VL in ‘22! My appreciation for the entire Mars family is eternal. With 55 wins & 2 Cup titles together, we’ve built friendships that will last way past 2022. The Mars family has always accepted me for who I am and I’ll always be thankful for that. Here’s to many more trips to VL in ‘22! https://t.co/GrWvU86E3V

Meanwhile, Busch told FOX Sports he was satisfied with his partnership with the Joe Gibbs Racing team after being discharged from Hendrick Motorsports more than 15 years ago:

“Obviously, I’m good where I’m at, would love to stay, and hopefully all that works out.”

Despite the announcement, Busch avoided a reporter's question of whether or not his contract would be extended to 2023. The driver said:

“You’re getting into contract talk now, so I’ll defer [to management].”

Kyle Busch retired from Xfinity Series

Kyle Busch will not return to the Xfinity Series after announcing his retirement in July last year. The five-time winner retired after breaking the record for the most wins a driver has acquired in the Xfinity Series, with 102 race wins.

James Diehn @nascarguy69 Kyle Busch is expected to announce his retirement from full time competition on Thursday.



It is believed he's scaling back to focus more time on starting his son, Brexton's racing career.



A Gibbs spokesperson could not be reached for comment. Kyle Busch is expected to announce his retirement from full time competition on Thursday. It is believed he's scaling back to focus more time on starting his son, Brexton's racing career.A Gibbs spokesperson could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/xvojqbnmUi

Busch debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2003 and placed in the top 10 in 338 races. While his initial goal was to hit a century of victories in the Xfinity Series, the 36-year-old ended up with 102 victories.

Post retirement from the Xfinity Series, Busch will focus on the Cup Series and a few Truck Series races instead. He will also take over managerial duties to watch over his Truck Series team called Kyle Busch Motorsports.

