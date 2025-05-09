Kyle Busch models for his daughter Lennix as he shows off her makeup skills

In the clip, featuring NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, he proudly becomes a model for his daughter Lennix as she experiments with makeup. The video was posted on Kyle Busch’s official Instagram account. Kyle Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and currently drives for Richard Childress Racing.

In the video, Busch’s daughter Lennix ran into the room as a Britney Spears song played in the background. The scene then cut to the pair talking while Lennix applied makeup to her father. Busch told her he liked the pink eyeshadow because he likes the color pink.

He complimented her efforts, and toward the end, he switched and applied some eyeshadow on Lennix, wrapping up the video on a sweet note. The caption on the post read:

“Lennix’s makeup job really got me feelin myself.💅🏻💄”

Back in 2022, Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, welcomed their second child, Lennix Key Busch, via surrogate after years of fertility struggles. The news was shared through photos and posts on social media.

NASCAR.com reported that Busch was even prepared to miss a race if the surrogate had gone into labor during the NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway. In an earlier interview, Kyle Busch explained his priorities:

“I think you can live down missing a race, but you’ll never live down not being there for the birth of your kid.” (via NASCAR.com)

The couple has been transparent about their IVF journey. Samantha Busch has shared their experience in her book “Fighting Infertility” and, together, they founded the “Bundle of Joy Fund” to support other families facing similar challenges.

Kyle Busch, Samantha, and Lennix shared another family moment earlier this year

In another Instagram story posted earlier this year by Samantha Busch, the couple was seen with Lennix as she fed a baby joey. Busch looked on as his daughter cradled the young animal in her arms.

Kyle Busch and Samantha have been together since 2008 and married on December 31, 2010. Samantha Busch has spoken openly about their challenges with infertility, using her personal story to raise awareness. Her book, “Fighting Infertility,” details their experience, and together the couple launched the Bundle of Joy Fund, a nonprofit initiative that helps other couples afford fertility treatments.

Along with Lennix, the couple also has a son, Brexton Locke Busch, who was born in 2015 after several rounds of IVF. Now nine years old, Brexton is already taking an interest in racing himself, occasionally seen at the track with his father.

As for Busch’s racing career, he’s come into the 2025 NASCAR season driving the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing in his third year with the team. So far, Kyle Busch is ranked 16th in the driver standings with 228 points. He’s led 61 laps this year, with an average start position of 12.636 and an average finish of 17.818.

