Kyle Busch names his two bucket list races outside NASCAR

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch revealed his racing bucket list outside of NASCAR. He admitted that other than the stock car competition, he would like to take part in the Indianapolis 500 and the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Motorsports is a wide world in itself and drivers in one sport tend to sometimes move to the other to gain a different racing experience. Numerous NASCAR drivers have previously raced in the Indy500 competition, the IndyCar race held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Undoubtedly, it is also one of the choices for Busch. Moreover, he also wishes to take part in the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The race has been held since 1950 when F1 was founded, but the layout around the principality of the country has been raced over since 1929. It is one of the most narrow circuits, given the size of the current cars, and the margin of error is extremely short. As Kyle Busch said in a NASCAR video, he would like to take on the challenge along with the Indy500. He said:

"I would say two bucket list races for me is the Indy 500. I'd love to give that a shot and give that a go, see how it goes. My brother did it once, he was pretty successful at it so I'd like to try it myself. So I feel like going to Monaco would be a really cool F1 race to go see and check out."

RCR owner would support Kyle Busch if he wants to pull an Indy-NASCAR double in 2025

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is set for an Indy-NASCAR double later this month as he will take part in both the Indy 500 race, for the first time, and then the Coca-Cola 600 in the evening. While many drivers have pulled this off previously, one of the biggest factors is the weather, which can delay the race and make it hard for him to take part in NASCAR at Charlotte later that evening.

However, Richard Childress recently mentioned that if Kyle Busch were to pull off a double like this, the team would support him. He said:

"Kyle’s call to make that decision. I’d support it for sure."

Rick Hendrick, the owner of HMS, also shared his views regarding Kyle Larson's attempt at competing in both races. He stated that it would be "very tough" to pull him out of the Indy500 because of how "disappointing" it would be given all the preparation that has gone into the race.

His statements were contrasting to what Richard Childress said about his veteran driver Kyle Busch. However, he has never took part in the IndyCar competition and it is not confirmed if he will do that next year as well.