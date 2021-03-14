Create
Kyle Busch has a striking yellow paint scheme for NASCAR race at Phoenix

Kyle Busch comes to the Instacart 500 off a good performance last week. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images.
Ankit Agarwalla
ANALYST
Modified 51 min ago
News
Kyle Busch is still searching for his first win of the season. It will also be the first win with the new crew chief, Ben Beshore. However, one thing has been a consistent feature of 2021 - the No.18 Toyota's paint schemes.

For this weekend's Instacart 500 at Phoenix International Raceway (PIR), Kyle Busch will be seen driving a striking yellow No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota Camry. And instead of the regular M&M logo as the primary partner, the car will majorly feature STANLEY Tools on the top and sides.

STANLEY Tools, also known as Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., is a Fortune 500 American company involved in the manufacturing of industrial, household, and security products.

Last week Kyle Busch ran a mint green Toyota Camry which many considered to be like a box of chocolates. The green paintjob brought some luck to the JGR driver as he finished the race in P3, marking his first top-five finish in 2021.

What to expect from Kyle Busch at Phoenix?

Kyle Busch will start seventh at Phoenix with Ryan Blaney alongside him. After getting off to a solid start in 2021 by claiming the non-points exhibition Busch Clash race, the No. 18 driver lost the plot.

However, going into the Phoenix race, Kyle Busch will have fond memories from the 2019 championship win, and the fact that he is coming off a stellar showing in home track, Las Vegas, from last week will only help his confidence.

The two-time NASCAR champion has nine top-5 finishes from his last 11 races at Phoenix, along with the most points from the last four races with an average of 41.5. Kyle Busch also had a third-place finish in last season's race.

Published 14 Mar 2021, 21:25 IST
