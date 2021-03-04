Kyle Busch reveals special mint green paint scheme for Las Vegas race

Kyle Busch will sport his third different paint scheme of the 2021 NASCAR season when he returns to his home track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway or the Pennzoil 400 this weekend.

Kyle Busch will pilot a mint green No. 18 Toyota with Ethel M Chocolates logos on the hood and sides, commemorating the brand's 40th anniversary. Ethel M is a Las Vegas-based chocolate maker owned by Mars, Inc., the long-time sponsor for Kyle Busch.

Take a look at a sweet new Ethel M Chocolates paint scheme for @KyleBusch at @LVMotorSpeedway this weekend! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/TFvYu3ynG7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 2, 2021

The the premium chocolate brand has never been featured in any of NASCAR's three national series before.

You might also like: NASCAR at Las Vegas starting lineup

Kyle Busch honored by special partnership

Both Kyle Busch and Ethel M hail from Las Vegas and it only made sense for the two to be paired up for this weekend on a momentous occasion.

The 35-year-old Busch feels honored to partner with the brand and is reminiscent of his days from childhood when he used to visit the Ethel M factory with his grandmother.

Advertisement

"I always love coming home to race and am honored to have another Vegas native featured on the car this weekend. When I was a kid, my grandma used to bring me out to the Ethel M factory and Cactus Garden, and it was one of my favorite places to visit in Vegas," Kyle Busch said.

Mars Wrigley Sponsorships Vice President William Clements reciprocated the sentiment.

"We’re so excited to honor the Ethel M legacy by kicking off 40th-anniversary celebrations in our own backyard alongside fellow Las Vegas legend, Kyle Busch, during this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race."

As an extension of their 40th-anniversary celebrations, Ethel M also announced donations of 40,000 meals to the Three Square Food Bank in the Las Vegas area.

Meanwhile Kyle Busch is still in search of his first win in 2021 with new crew chief Ben Beshore. He is currently 18th in the points standings after finishes of 14th, 35th and 10th thus far.

Also Read: NASCAR Truck Series at Vegas starting lineup