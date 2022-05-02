Kyle Busch participates in NASCAR Goodyear tire test at Pocono Raceway alongside Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola

The Next Gen car's debut season has seen constant refinement of the new recipe, all aimed at better racing, which Kyle Busch is set to be a part of.

Busch is one of the drivers amongst Daniel Suarez and Aric Almirola to help push the development of the new car forward as Goodyear is set to run another test of its 18-inch tires.

The two-day tire test begins on Tuesday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Drivers from each of the three manufacturers in the form of Busch for Toyota, Almirola for Ford and Suarez for Chevrolet will run laps of 'The Tricky Triangle.'

These will be the first laps the Next Gen car will ever run at the 2.5-mile long track in Pennsylvania. After last year's victory at the double-header in Long Pond, Kyle Busch should have fond memories of the Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR has seen its biggest set of rule changes in recent history with the introduction of the sixth generation of cars, also called the 'Next Gen' car. These new powerhouses allow manufacturers to come as close as possible in terms of visuals to their road-going counterparts.

Many new philosophies, such as a symmetrical body, which reduces 'dirty air' for the following cars and independent rear suspension form a new leap for the sport. Not to mention the biggest visual change being the bigger 18-inch forged aluminum wheels and softer compound Goodyear tires.

Exotic components and techniques such as a rear transaxle, which houses the differential, driveshafts and gearbox on the rear of the car to aid weight distribution, make these new cars cutting-edge.

The floor of the new car has also been sealed with an underwing and a rear diffuser to improve the handling of the car.

The fans' and drivers' reception of the new recipe has been a mixed bag so far, with more people inclining towards the newer car rather than the old.

Kyle Busch and his past performances at Pocono Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch has been a force to be reckoned with at 'The Tricky Triangle' in Pennsylvania.

The 37-year-old has four career Cup Series wins at the track, the latest of which came last year. Busch also holds four poles and eleven career top-five finishes at the 2.5-mile long track.

Watch Kyle Busch compete in the rain-delayed DuraMAX Drydene 400 when it restarts on Monday at 12:00 p.m. EST.

