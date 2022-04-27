"He is clearly a little frustrated" - TRD president a 'little disappointed' with Kyle Busch's comments about his future

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is known to be one of the more difficult-to-interview drivers on the racetrack.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver spoke to the media after last Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in typical fashion.

Discussions revolved around the 36-year-old's future in NASCAR next year as M&Ms, his primary sponsor, leaves the sport at the end of 2022.

Busch replied to the questions with cryptic answers and gave no information about his future.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Busch often has answered cryptically about his future, saying Saturday he isn’t getting antsy about not having a firm deal with sponsorship for next season. He doesn’t think there likely would be a place for him anywhere else if JGR doesn’t finalize a deal. Kyle Busch often has answered cryptically about his future, saying Saturday he isn’t getting antsy about not having a firm deal with sponsorship for next season. He doesn’t think there likely would be a place for him anywhere else if JGR doesn’t finalize a deal. https://t.co/yUFlVedy1i

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, was disappointed with the way Busch conducted himself.

Wilson's vision is for Busch to retire out of Toyota. He went on to speak about the topic, saying:

“He is clearly a little frustrated and that’s understandable to a point. Little disappointed that he voiced it, to be fair, but he knows he knows because Joe talks to him a lot of the time how hard we are collectively working to make sure that we have a place for him for as long as he wants to stay.”

Joe Gibbs Racing owner Joe Gibbs himself is confident that a deal can be worked out for the two-time Cup Series champion in time for 2023.

"We're confident we're going to get things done. So we're just working hard at it. It takes a while."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Saw Joe Gibbs on pit road and I asked about whether Kyle Busch would be back at JGR next year. Gibbs: "We're confident we're going to get things done. So we're just working hard at it. It takes a while." @NASCARONFOX Saw Joe Gibbs on pit road and I asked about whether Kyle Busch would be back at JGR next year. Gibbs: "We're confident we're going to get things done. So we're just working hard at it. It takes a while." @NASCARONFOX

Over the course of his career, Busch has become a key part of Toyota's racing heritage in NASCAR. He was responsible for the manufacturer's first Cup Series win in 2008 and a first championship in 2015.

It remains to be seen which brand steps up to sponsor Busch's 2023 drive.

Kyle Busch finishes in third place at Talladega Superspeedway

The last couple of races have gone in Kyle Busch's favor. The 36-year-old managed to get into Victory Lane for the first time in the 2022 season at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch was not particularly happy to race on the loose surface at the start of the weekend. However, that quickly changed on Sunday.

The GEICO 500 saw Busch drive his #18 Toyota Camry TRD to a third-place finish last weekend. Busch managed to get into the top three after last lap chaos ensued, typical of the Lincoln, Alabama Oval.

