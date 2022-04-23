Watch: Kyle Busch asks fans to rate his wife Samantha's form for an American Football throw

Spirits are high in Kyle Busch's household after the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion managed to get his first victory of the 2022 season. The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway made its comeback this year after debuting to mixed reviews in 2021.

The race saw better conditions than last year. This was partly due to the changed start time at night, which led to less dust in the air, and partly to the various tweaks NASCAR has been making to the weekend as a whole.

A lot of drivers were skeptical going into the race, but the action on Sunday managed to convert most of them into the race's favor. Kyle Busch saw the checkered flag in P1 after Tyler Reddick was spun around by Chase Briscoe on the last lap.

Busch has been in a good mood since last weekend and has not been his grumpy self on social media. He recently took to Twitter to ask fans on how his wife's football throw was, and wrote:

"Rate @SamanthaBusch’s form:"

See the tweet below:

Kyle Busch in good spirits as evident by hilarious instagram post

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was visibly elated after taking a surprise victory in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend. The Las Vegas, Nevada native drove his No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD into victory lane after Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun themselves out on the final lap.

This led to Busch taking the time to enjoy his first victory since Pocono last year. He posted a hilarious video on Instagram that had fans giggling as he grooved to a song along with two friends.

Watch the video below:

Watch Busch take on the challenge of NASCAR's fastest track this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway for the 2022 GEICO 500.

Edited by Adam Dickson