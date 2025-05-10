Kyle Busch pens down heartfelt note on daughter’s birthday: “Love you so much”

Star NASCAR driver Kyle Busch penned a heartfelt note for his daughter, Lennix, who turned three years old on May 10. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver shared adorable pictures with his daughter from the track, adding a sweet caption about how much her parents love her.

The two-time NASCAR champion and his wife, Samantha Busch, are also parents to nine-year-old son Brexton. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lennix Key Busch, on May 10, 2022. She often appears in her mother's social media posts, traveling with the family to support her dad and cheer on her brother in junior racing events.

As Lennix turned three years old, Kyle Busch shared an adorable birthday post for his daughter. Busch, who celebrated his 40th birthday on May 2, wrote how incredibly smart she is for her age and how deeply her parents love her. He mentioned their father-daughter tea party and make-up night.

"Happy 3rd Birthday Lennix! Can’t believe how much you’ve grown this past year! It’s unbelievable how smart you are! I’m ready for our next tea party, and make-up night! Mommy and me love you so much!🫶🏻" he wrote on X.

Samantha Busch also posted a heartfelt tribute to her "beautiful princess", sharing an Instagram reel with precious moments over the years. The montage included wholesome clips from the racetrack and highlighted the sweet sibling bond between Brexton and his little sister.

"Our beautiful princess is 3 today. Lennix, you bring so much joy, personality, and cuteness to our days — we love you so much. 💖"

The NASCAR couple also had a bedtime birthday surprise for their daughter, as Samantha Busch shared a picture of Lennix surrounded by pink balloons and a giant number 3 balloon. She was wearing a pink Tiara, as the caption on her Mum's Instagram story read, 'Birthday bedtime surprise for our princess'.

When Kyle Busch revealed if Lennix would follow in his footsteps

Kyle Busch's son, Brexton, has been turning heads in junior racing categories. While the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver has a structured path for Brexton’s rise through the ranks, he spoke about feeling a bit hesitant about the idea of seeing his daughter Lennix in a race car.

In an interview with Fox Sports last year, Kyle Busch said his daughter wasn’t "much of a Barbie girl". When asked if he wanted to see her in a race car, the girl dad replied that he doesn't wish to, but it would ultimately be her decision.

"Most likely, I don't want her to — but whatever she wants to do." he said.

"Samantha's good either way, but she agrees with me — she'd much rather not ... but she doesn't think that we can hold her off." he added about his wife's opinion.

Meanwhile, Brexton is honing his skills across a wide range of disciplines, including Micros and Bandoleros, having started racing at the age of five in the Box Stock division.

