Kyle Busch's wife shares glimpse of wholesome birthday surprise for daughter Lennix

Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, recently gave fans a peek into a sweet family moment as she shared a birthday surprise photo for their daughter, Lennix. The photo was posted as an Instagram story on the former's account.

In the photo, Lennix Key Busch is seen smiling brightly while seated on a black table. Around her, the entire setup is decorated with pink—soft frills, balloons, and a visible "3" marking her third birthday. Lennix is wearing a pink tiara that complements the color scheme. The caption reads:

“Birthday bedtime surprise for our princess.”

Samantha Busch's story on Instagram, celebrating daughter Lennix's birthday. Source: via Instagram, @samanthabusch

Lennix Key Busch, born in May 2022, is the couple’s second child and was carried by a gestational surrogate. The decision came after several years of infertility, a topic the couple has spoken about publicly in interviews and on social media.

Kyle Busch, who currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, has not shied away from prioritizing family over racing. In May 2022, ahead of Lennix’s birth, Joe Gibbs Racing had backup driver Trevor Bayne on standby in case Busch needed to miss a race.

“I think you can live down missing a race, but you’ll never live down not being there for the birth of your kid,” Busch said at the time. (via NASCAR.com)

The couple’s first child, Brexton, was born in 2015 after a successful IVF cycle. But the years that followed were filled with repeated disappointments. As Samantha Busch posted in 2021,

“We are so incredibly happy to announce that our baby girl will be joining our family via a gestational carrier in May of 2022!”

Samantha and Kyle Busch have used their public platform to raise awareness about infertility, emphasizing that “one in eight couples” experiences it. They run the Bundle of Joy Foundation together to help couples suffering from similar issues.

Tropical break for Kyle Busch and wife Samantha amid tough NASCAR season

Away from parenting duties and race tracks, Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch also recently took time out for a tropical vacation in Cabo. Samantha, who is also a lifestyle blogger, posted photos and a video clip on Instagram showing herself enjoying the sun in a multicolored bikini. She captioned it:

“Cabo, we understood the assignment 😉🇲🇽🥳.”

The Busches, who have been married since New Year’s Eve 2010, first started dating in 2008. The couple have two children together—Brexton and Lennix.

While Kyle Busch continues to be one of the most recognized drivers in NASCAR, his 2025 season has not gone according to plan. After moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is going through a rough patch. He remains winless through the first 11 races and is currently ranked 16th in the driver standings, just behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of Hyak Motorsports.

