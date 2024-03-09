Kyle Busch on pit road penalty adding "insult to injury" amidst RCR's "disastrous" showing in Las Vegas

Richard Childress racing driver Kyle Busch's woes on pit road have not been a secret during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has been put out of contention due to his crew's performance on pit road on multiple occasions this year, with the most evident mistake coming during the regular season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Kyle Busch's performance during his home race in Las Vegas was also hampered by similar issues, which also included the former Cup Series champion making a mistake himself. Despite having new crew members, Busch missed a chance to finish in the top 10 in Sin City after a penalty for pitting outside the box.

Ahead of this weekend's Shriners Children's 500, Busch elaborated on why the team has been plagued with such issues at a press conference, a video of which was posted on social media by FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. He said:

"Frustrating day to have the disaster that we did on pit road, of just being really slow and then for me to slide through to kind of add insult to injury on my behalf, we otherwise might have been a top-10 finisher."

Busch added on how his team has been working to improve the overall performance of the #8 crew. He said:

"I know everybody at RCR's busting their tail and working hard. I know that everybody in the pitstop department is, it's just we got what we got and we've gotta work through it."

Watch Kyle Busch compete during this weekend's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The event goes live on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Kyle Busch's pit crew to receive new members ahead of NASCAR Phoenix race

Going into the second race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series West Coast swing, Kyle Busch's crew on pit road will see the addition of a new front and rear tire changer along with a new jackman.

With the hopes of improving their dismal performance on pit road, Richard Childress Racing have been constantly making changes to the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's crew.

It remains to be seen whether the latest personnel change at the team can help solve what has been the #8 crew's Achilles heel so far into the 2024 Cup Series season.