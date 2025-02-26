Kyle Busch publicly comes clean on his disbelief about maiden NASCAR win of the season: “The Cup stuff hasn’t quite worked out”

A recent video clip from The Kenny Wallace Show on X captured Kyle Busch’s reaction to his unexpected win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the interview, Busch acknowledged his success in the Truck Series felt surprising, especially given his recent struggles in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ad

The veteran driver accepted that his Cup Series performances have not met expectations, with several missed opportunities over the past year. During the conversation, Busch shared his thoughts on hearing cheers from the crowd again. The tweet shared from the show’s official account read:

“From Trackside Live with @Kenny_Wallace, @TheJohnnyTV & @thinkjose. Is @KyleBusch now Mr. Popularity?!”

As can be seen in the video, the conversation starts on a lighter note with the crowd cheering for Kyle Busch and the host asking him how it feels to go from hearing the fans boo, to now them cheering for him. The conversation then goes towards his recent truck series win and how he felt about it. Busch expressed appreciation for the positive reception but was taken aback by his win, saying:

Ad

Trending

“I was like wait what? I just won a Truck Race.”

He acknowledged that wins have been rare lately, particularly in the Cup Series, where things haven't gone as planned. Busch pointed out that while he had a few chances to win races last year, he ultimately fell short.

“Ya know Haven't Won A Lot in awhile. Y'know I've been limited on my starts of being able to go to Victory Lane. And the Cup stuff hasn't quite worked out as well as we wanted. Um, you know We missed a few opportunities. Probably three stickout that we coulda should have won last year,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also credited his team at Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for their efforts, especially in securing sponsorships, a crucial aspect of modern NASCAR. Busch acknowledged the work done behind the scenes.

Driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Busch edged out Stewart Friesen by just 0.017 seconds at the checkered flag. Leading a race-high 80 of the 135 laps, he faced tough competition in the final stretch, with multiple trucks battling side by side in the closing 20 laps, but eventually won the race.

Ad

The win marked Busch’s record eighth Truck Series victory at Atlanta and his 67th overall in the series. It also added to his extensive NASCAR national series record, bringing his total wins to 232 across all three top-tier divisions.

Kyle Busch’s passion for classic cars

Aside from racing, Busch has a strong passion for classic cars, particularly the Chevrolet Camaros. In 2015, he purchased a 1969 Camaro for $30,000 from a woman unaware of its full value. Recalling the purchase, Busch said:

Ad

“The lady told me she’d never seen that much cash before.”

The Camaro had been stored in a barn for over 20 years, collecting dust but remained in good condition. Busch, dissatisfied with the handling and performance of his previous Camaro, worked to upgrade this new purchase with modern LS power and aftermarket suspension. He took the car to Detroit Speed Inc., where Kyle Tucker and his team worked on restoring and modifying it.

Ad

Busch was determined to change the car’s original blue color scheme to silver with flat-black stripes. He explained:

“I always wanted a silver Camaro with flat-black stripes. Oh, and it had to be fast.”

His collection includes several other collectible vehicles, such as a 2001 Camaro, a 2019 Interstate Batteries Toyota, and a 2017 Bristol Toyota Camry. He also has his 2015 championship-winning Toyota added to the collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"