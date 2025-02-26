When Kyle Busch handed over $30,000 for a classic Camaro: "The lady told me she'd never seen that much cash before"

In 2015, Kyle Busch opened up about buying a classic Chevrolet that cost him $30,000. While that much money did not mean much to the NASCAR Cup Series driver, it was enormous for the lady, who sold off the 1969 classic Chevrolet Camaro to Busch, unaware of its cost.

The classic American muscle car's original owner did not use it to its maximum capacity, as it had roughly driven 37,000 miles. The reason? It was kept in a barn for over 20 years and had a thick layer of dust but no rust or dents.

Busch, who previously owned a classic 1969 stock Camaro, wanted a new one because of its poor handling, lack of acceleration, and braking. As a result, he ventured into the vast world of the internet to search for one, and luckily he found it.

"So I searched the Internet for another '69 that I could build and upgrade with modern LS power and aftermarket suspension. Although barn finds are becoming a more rare occurrence these days, this was exactly what I came across," Busch said (as per HotRod.com).

Busch found the car belonged to a lady whose husband had passed away. Unaware of its value, the lady's son searched the internet for an approximate price. After a brief investigation, the lady put forth the price tag of $30,000, and Kyle Busch, a big-time muscle car enthusiast, agreed instantly.

"When I counted out the money, the lady told me she had never seen that much cash before," Busch recalled.

The Richard Childress Racing driver wanted to overhaul the car, making multiple changes both in its interior and exterior. The car had a blue interior, blue exterior, blue wheels, and a "sea of blue," a color Kyle Busch is not exactly very fond of.

Kyle Busch planned to overhaul his newly bought Camaro

After Kyle Busch took home the classic 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, he wanted to ramp it up with modern LS power and aftermarket suspension. For this, he took the car to Detroit Speed Inc. and put it under his longtime acquaintance Kyle Tucker.

"First thing I did was take the car to Kyle Tucker at Detroit Speed Inc. in Mooresville, North Carolina, and told him I wanted to totally gut it and have his team do it up right. Kyle (Tucker) quietly walked around the car, carefully surveying its condition and realizing the quality before him," Busch said.

"He then questioned my sanity just to make sure I absolutely wanted to cut into a car this nice. I did. Besides, I couldn't wait to get rid of the blue. I always wanted a silver Camaro with flat-black stripes. Oh, and it had to be fast," the RCR driver added.

Besides the 1969 Camaro, Kyle Busch owns the 2001 Camaro, 2019 Interstate Batteries Toyota, 2017 Bristol Toyota Camry, and 2015 Championship-winning Toyota.

