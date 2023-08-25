Kyle Busch puts his $13,000,000 luxurious lakefront mansion for sale 

NASCAR racer Kyle Busch has listed his lakefront residence in North Carolina for sale for $13 million. The 15,000-square-foot house is situated in a gated community overlooking Lake Norman in Denver, NC, around 25 miles north of Charlotte.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Busch pilots a Chevrolet Camaro as part of Richard Childress Racing. Additionally, he competes for Kaulig Racing in NASCAR's Xfinity Series, and he is also involved in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series relaunch through his venture, Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, acquired the mansion in 2012 for $7.5 million. The seven-bedroom property boasts eight full bathrooms, a private beach, an indoor gym, a game room, as well as an outdoor pool featuring a hot tub and swim-up bar. The mansion is located within the gated community of Norman Estates.

From the home, one can enjoy a 180-degree view of Lake Norman. Resting on 1.3 acres of land, the property includes an elevator, a boat dock, travertine, walnut flooring, and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces.

The mansion's thoughtful design ensures that these captivating views are seamlessly integrated into the living experience. It allows residents to enjoy the beauty of nature from the comfort of their own homes.

Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties managing the sale of Kyle Busch's mansion

The luxurious house of Kyle Busch underwent a kitchen renovation costing $1 million, which introduced two marble waterfall islands, sensor-touch cabinets, a black Dacor stainless steel range, and Miele appliances.

The sale of the home is being managed by Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties on behalf of Busch. According to Frontofficesports, Gibbs made an exclusive statement:

"The owners are just ready to move elsewhere after living in the home for so long.”

Busch's decision to list his mansion has attracted attention not only due to its luxurious features but also because of its connection to his business ventures. In addition to his racing career, Kyle Busch is known for his involvement in the world of motorsports beyond the racetrack.

The sale of the mansion might signify a shift in priorities or a desire for a new chapter, both in terms of his real estate ventures and his racing career.