Kyle Busch and RCR winning 3 races ‘doesn't surprise’ Tyler Reddick at all

Last year, Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick made the surprise move, switching between Chevrolet and Toyota manufacturers. Reddick spent his three full-time NASCAR Cup Series seasons, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richard Childress Racing before switching to 23XI Racing. A few months later, two-time Cup champion Busch jumped behind the wheel of the #8 car for RCR.

However, the transition worked out well for both Busch and Reddick as they have already secured their playoff spots with 10 races remaining in the 2023 season. Busch has clinched three wins at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and WWT Raceway, tying with William Byron for most wins this season. On the other hand, Reddick has secured just one win, which came at Circuit of the Americas.

In a recent interview when Bob Pockrass asked Tyler Reddick if he feels weird to see Kyle Busch winning multiple races this season, the #45 Toyota driver replied very honestly. He said that he was not surprised to see his old wheels enjoying so much success this season.

Reddick said:

“No, no, no, no. There were so many races we gave away last year, honestly — the car had a lot of speed, the team a lot of speed and it's rolled into this year. So seeing them win three races doesn't surprise me.”

“I’m still good friends with a lot of people on that team” – Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick said he is happy for his former RCR team doing well during the 2023 season. He also said that he spent three years with that group and still has good relations with them.

Further in the conversation, Reddick added:

“I certainly feel like on our side, too, the speed is there to have won that many races. I don't know why I made it a competition just now because it really shouldn’t be — it’s about us and ourselves. But I am happy for that group. I spent years of my life with the people that are on that team. I’m still good friends with a lot of people on that team. It’s always great to see your friends do well when you can't necessarily capitalize and have the best day yourself.”

Busch and Reddick currently sit at 6th and 13th place in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 496 and 420 points, respectively.

Watch Tyler Reddick and #45 23XI Racing team in action at the Nashville Speedway for Ally 400 on Sunday (June 25).

