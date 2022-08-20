"He’s not driving that car next year" - Kyle Busch to be replaced by Ty Gibbs in 2023, claims NASCAR driver

Kyle Busch is in a difficult position because his primary sponsor, M&M, is leaving the Cup Series at the end of this season. The two-time Cup Series champion might be driving for a different team in the 2023 season after 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The team has been trying hard to come up with a sponsorship deal that will allow Busch to keep driving the #18 Camry. The efforts so far have been fruitless, putting both the team and the driver in an awkward situation.

Earlier this week on the Stacking Pennies podcast, the #7 Spire Motorsports Chevy driver Corey LaJoie discussed the Richmond Race and Busch's performance. LaJoie didn't shy away from implying that Busch's departure was a done deal and that his replacement would be none other than the team owner's grandson, Ty Gibbs.

In a conversation that quickly shifted to the future of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Corey LaJoie said:

“He’s not driving that car next year so I guess he can. Kyle Busch isn’t driving the 18. It’s not happening. I hate it for the Kyle Busch fan. He will find a job somewhere. Hearing some rumors, there are certainly offers on the table. Two potential Chevy teams. A potential Ford team. And there’s also an option potentially with Toyota.”

The Spire Motorsports driver claimed that Ty Gibbs, who has already finished ahead of him twice this season, will be replacing the veteran in the #18 car.

Where will Kyle Busch move next after the 2022 season?

If the speculations of the Spire Motorsports driver are true that Ty Gibbs is going to replace Kyle Busch, then it is still unknown where the latter will land in the 2023 season. As per the suggestions given by Corey LaJoie, there are some openings in Chevrolet where it might be in Trackhouse Racing or Kaulig Racing.

Meanwhile, as the only team with an opening for Ford, Stewart Haas Racing has announced that Cole Custer will be returning to the team. All this means Busch should eliminate this option.

The other option remaining is for the 37-year-old driver to be at Toyota. If Busch leaves JGR, the only other Toyota option is the 23XI Racing team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, who is closely associated with JGR.

Regardless of where Busch stops in the 2023 season, any Cup Series position will allow him to break Richard Petty's record of 18 consecutive winning seasons.

