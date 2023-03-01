Kyle Busch reveals what changed for him this season with Richard Childress Racing after struggling last year with Joe Gibbs Racing

There is no hiding the fact that Kyle Busch's struggles with long-time team Joe Gibbs Racing last year did not do the Las Vegas, Nevada native's results any favors.

After a rather public breakup with his former team and Coach Gibbs last year due to inherent sponsorship troubles, Kyle Busch found himself at Richard Childress racing for the 2023 Cup Series season, coming off one of his worst average finishes of the year at 16.7 in 2022.

Fast forward to just the second regular-season race this year, Kyle Busch has managed to elevated the #8 crew at RCR with his abilities from behind the wheel, with impressive showings in not only the past two races but also the season-opening Busch Light Clash as well as Duels at Daytona.

NASCAR @NASCAR



knows how to get the job done at Five wins, three different teams. @KyleBusch knows how to get the job done at @AutoClubSpdwy Five wins, three different teams.@KyleBusch knows how to get the job done at @AutoClubSpdwy. https://t.co/3ykuM8vBHf

The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver's performance at the Auto Club Speedway last Sunday was a stepping stone to what could be the 37-year-old's post-Toyota journey in the sport.

Taking a trip to Victory Lane after chasing down Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, Busch managed to cross the checkered flag in P1, putting an end to any doubts about his ability at RCR.

Speaking on the differences between last season to this one, he elaborated in a press conference and said:

"I'm not sure. You looked at how the #8 car ran here last year and they were fast and they had a really fast car and I did the sim session stuff with them and worked on what they had here last year and kind of changed couple of things to what I felt like I could be more comfortable racing for myself and today was a completly different feeling of a race of what I had here last year."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Busch admittedly struggled last year. What is the difference to the start of this year and the move to RCR? His thoughts: Kyle Busch admittedly struggled last year. What is the difference to the start of this year and the move to RCR? His thoughts: https://t.co/GxbsNy93rx

Kyle Busch's son Brexton to race with his father at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend

7-year-old Brexton Busch is all set to accompany his father Kyle Busch to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend as the father and son duo prepare to race in their respective classes.

Brexton Busch will be seen competing in the Jr. Late Model Series, with his first appearance at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway whereas Kyle Busch will be seen behind the wheel of his #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as usual on Sunday.

Brexton Busch @brextonbusch thanks for letting me borrow your hauler Loaded up and ready for my first race at the Bullring this weekendthanks for letting me borrow your hauler @KyleBusch Loaded up and ready for my first race at the Bullring this weekend ‼️ thanks for letting me borrow your hauler @KyleBusch 😉 https://t.co/hsNPZb5mag

The Pennzoil 400 will be going live from the 1.5-mile-long track on Sunday March 5, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET.

