NASCAR 2023: Full weekend schedule for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 will take place on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event will be broadcast on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the third race of the 2023 NASCAR season in North Las Vegas, Nevada, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut. The track features 20 degrees of banking at each turn, with nine degrees on the front stretch and backstretch.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway opened in 1996 and hosted its first Cup Series race in 1998, with NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mark Martin taking the win at the inaugural event.

The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for over 267 laps. The practice and its qualifying race will be held at the 1.5-mile asphalt intermediate speedway on the same day, i.e., March 4, 2023.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday (March 4)’s practice session. This will be followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run and conclude with the Pennzoil 400 main race.

Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports enter as the defending winners of the Pennzoil 400 after securing their thrilling victory in last year's event. The #48 driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2023 NASCAR Pennzoil 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and race schedule for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Thursday, March 2, 2023

3:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

Friday, March 3, 2023

10:00 am ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

11:30 am ET: Garage hours (Craftsman Truck Series)

3:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

4:35 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series Practice

5:05 pm ET: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

6:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

7:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

9:00 pm ET: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Saturday, March 4, 2023

11:am ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Xfinity Series)

1:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Alsco Uniforms 300

Sunday, March 5, 2023

12:30 pm ET: Garage hours (Cup Series)

1:15 pm ET: Fan Track Access (frontstretch)

2:55 pm ET: Red Carpet walk (All drivers)

3:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from March 4 to 5.

