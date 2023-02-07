Kyle Busch reveals shocking detainment by Mexican authorities and apologizes for his 'mistake'

The driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for RIchard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch is a character that is hardly out of the limelight in NASCAR. The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the talk of the town as he ended his relationship with Toyota and his long-time team last year, with a switch to RCR and Chevrolet-manufactured cars in the 2023 Cup Series season.

With the new season of stock car racing kicking off last weekend in Los Angeles, Busch was again seen not far away from the limelight as the Las Vegas, Nevada native fought his way to a P3 finish after an early spin during the Busch Light Clash. The exhibition-style race saw drivers compete on a temporary quarter-mile-long track inside the LA Memorial Coliseum.

BrakeHard @BrakeHardBlog Kyle Busch with one of the cleanest crossovers you'll ever see #nascar Kyle Busch with one of the cleanest crossovers you'll ever see #nascar https://t.co/iSrva21Tp5

While most of the buzz surrounding Kyle Busch in the past few months has been positive, the 37-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to break the news of a certain mishap last month.

During the offseason, Busch was reportedly on holiday with his family in Mexico and upon their return, one of Busch's bags was flagged for the presence of a firearm.

Busch identified the firearm as his personal handgun, which he owns with a concealed carry liscence. However, as Kyle Busch found out, bringing firearms of any sort into the country is prohibited by law. He further detailed the event in his tweet, saying:

"Discovery of my handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico."

"When it was discovered, I fully co-operated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina. I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter."

Putting an end to the issue that originally took place in January, Kyle Busch hopes to put his minor brush with the law behind him and return to regular service at NASCAR.

Kyle Busch elaborates on his outing at the LA Memorial Coliseum

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum last Sunday (February 5) saw Kyle Busch seemingly take zero tries to get used to a new car at his new team, Richard Childress Racing. The Las Vegas, Nevada native finished in P3 in the exhibition-style race, with teammate Austin Dillon taking P2.

He elaborated on the final laps behind Dillon in a post-race interview, and said:

"It was a battle all night long but can't count us out, you always gotta bet on us with the BetMGM Camaro. We've used the outside on a lot of passes, everybody would get bottled up on the bottom so I just go around them."

Watch Kyle Busch take on the 65th run of the Daytona 500 as NASCAR prepares to go superspeedway racing later this month.

Poll : 0 votes