Kyle Busch reveals how to succeed at NASCAR's LA Memorial Coliseum

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch came close to being the first winner in the Next Gen car at last year’s inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. However, he missed out on the unique trophy by just one position, finishing behind eventual winner Joey Logano.

Busch will now make his return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night as a member of Team Chevrolet. The 37-year-old took time out ahead of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum to explain how to be successful on a dedicated track.

Busch recently revealed his success mantra to win Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He compared the quarter-mile short track to others in North America. He then pointed out that it is not only about the car's speed, but also about finding the right balance between the brakes and acceleration in contending for the win.

Busch said:

“I feel like, obviously having a fast car is good but to have a fast car, you have to be fast while going slow. You’re probably out of the throttle just as much as you’re in the throttle at the Clash and [the] time in which you’re on the brakes is going to be very important to making sure you’re not on ‘em too much but yet you still get the car slowed down enough in order to make it turn for the middle of the corner and exit for the next straightaway.”

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season will mark a new chapter for Kyle Busch. He joined Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season and beyond after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, where he spent 15 years of his NASCAR career.

The veteran driver will drive the #8 Chevrolet this season and will be hoping to secure the win he missed out on at the LA Coliseum last year.

Kyle Busch to start from pole in Heat 2 qualifying race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

In Saturday’s qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Kyle Busch posted the second fastest lap at a speed of 66.406 mph, behind Justin Haley’s fastest 67.099 mph lap. Busch will start from the pole in the Heat 2 qualifying race at the LA Coliseum on Sunday at 5:15 pm ET.

Meanwhile, Haley, Christopher Bell, and William Byron will also start on pole in Heat 1, Heat 3, and Heat 4, respectively, after securing first, third, and fourth place, respectively, in qualifying.

Watch Kyle Busch in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on February 5, 2023.

