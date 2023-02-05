NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum: Qualifying results

Only a few hours remain until the kick-off of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The exhibition race will be held this Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the new NASCAR season with action and entertainment. The event will be live on FOX and PRN at 8:00 pm ET.
The first exhibition race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at the 0.25-mile-long Asphalt Oval track. 27 out of 36 drivers will compete for over 150 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on his official Twitter account:
In Saturday’s qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley posted the fastest lap at a speed of 67.099 mph (13.413 seconds). The qualifying race is set to be the starting order for the four Heat races that will help find the starting lineup for the 27-car Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
Haley will start from the pole in Heat 1. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron also start on pole in Heat 2, Heat 3, and Heat 4 respectively after securing second, third, and fourth place in qualifying.
All four Heat races will be held tomorrow, followed by two last-chance qualifying races and then the main event on Sunday night.
NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying results
Here are the qualifying results from the LA Coliseum:
- Justin Haley - 13.413
- Kyle Busch - 13.553
- Christopher Bell - 13.569
- William Byron - 13.596
- Aric Almirola - 13.600
- Austin Dillon- 13.605
- Denny Hamlin - 13.621
- AJ Allmendinger - 13.623
- Alex Bowman - 13.624
- Kyle Larson - 13.638
- Daniel Suarez - 13.663
- Ross Chastain - 13.683
- Harrison Burton - 13.714
- Kevin Harvick - 13.734
- Chase Briscoe - 13.735
- Bubba Wallace - 13.742
- Joey Logano - 13.749
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.767
- Tyler Reddick - 13.793
- Erik Jones - 13.817
- Noah Gragson - 13.823
- Martin Truex Jr - 13.851
- Brad Keselowski - 13.863
- Ryan Preece - 13.870
- Michael McDowell - 13.890
- Austin Cindric - 13.910
- Todd Gilliland - 13.915
- Corey LaJoie - 13.919
- Chris Buescher - 13.935
- Chase Elliott - 14.087
- JJ Yeley - 14.254
- Cody Ware - 14.316
- Ty Dillon - 14.489
- BJ McLeod - 15.308
- Ryan Blaney - 40.301
- Ty Gibbs - No Time