Create

NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum: Qualifying results

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 05, 2023 17:53 IST
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum - Day 2
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum - Day 2

Only a few hours remain until the kick-off of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The exhibition race will be held this Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the new NASCAR season with action and entertainment. The event will be live on FOX and PRN at 8:00 pm ET.

The first exhibition race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at the 0.25-mile-long Asphalt Oval track. 27 out of 36 drivers will compete for over 150 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on his official Twitter account:

Cup qualifying results for the Clash: https://t.co/nWjXuA1TOZ

In Saturday’s qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley posted the fastest lap at a speed of 67.099 mph (13.413 seconds). The qualifying race is set to be the starting order for the four Heat races that will help find the starting lineup for the 27-car Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

FASTEST IN QUALIFYING! Retweet to congratulate @Justin_Haley_ on his solid lap at the LA Coliseum. He will start P.1 in his heat race tomorrow. https://t.co/15olQoWvpA

Haley will start from the pole in Heat 1. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron also start on pole in Heat 2, Heat 3, and Heat 4 respectively after securing second, third, and fourth place in qualifying.

All four Heat races will be held tomorrow, followed by two last-chance qualifying races and then the main event on Sunday night.

NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying results

Here are the qualifying results from the LA Coliseum:

  1. Justin Haley - 13.413
  2. Kyle Busch - 13.553
  3. Christopher Bell - 13.569
  4. William Byron - 13.596
  5. Aric Almirola - 13.600
  6. Austin Dillon- 13.605
  7. Denny Hamlin - 13.621
  8. AJ Allmendinger - 13.623
  9. Alex Bowman - 13.624
  10. Kyle Larson - 13.638
  11. Daniel Suarez - 13.663
  12. Ross Chastain - 13.683
  13. Harrison Burton - 13.714
  14. Kevin Harvick - 13.734
  15. Chase Briscoe - 13.735
  16. Bubba Wallace - 13.742
  17. Joey Logano - 13.749
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.767
  19. Tyler Reddick - 13.793
  20. Erik Jones - 13.817
  21. Noah Gragson - 13.823
  22. Martin Truex Jr - 13.851
  23. Brad Keselowski - 13.863
  24. Ryan Preece - 13.870
  25. Michael McDowell - 13.890
  26. Austin Cindric - 13.910
  27. Todd Gilliland - 13.915
  28. Corey LaJoie - 13.919
  29. Chris Buescher - 13.935
  30. Chase Elliott - 14.087
  31. JJ Yeley - 14.254
  32. Cody Ware - 14.316
  33. Ty Dillon - 14.489
  34. BJ McLeod - 15.308
  35. Ryan Blaney - 40.301
  36. Ty Gibbs - No Time

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...