NASCAR 2023 Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum: Qualifying results

Only a few hours remain until the kick-off of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The exhibition race will be held this Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of the new NASCAR season with action and entertainment. The event will be live on FOX and PRN at 8:00 pm ET.

The first exhibition race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested at the 0.25-mile-long Asphalt Oval track. 27 out of 36 drivers will compete for over 150 laps on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on his official Twitter account:

In Saturday’s qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley posted the fastest lap at a speed of 67.099 mph (13.413 seconds). The qualifying race is set to be the starting order for the four Heat races that will help find the starting lineup for the 27-car Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX FASTEST IN QUALIFYING! Retweet to congratulate @Justin_Haley_ on his solid lap at the LA Coliseum. He will start P.1 in his heat race tomorrow. FASTEST IN QUALIFYING! Retweet to congratulate @Justin_Haley_ on his solid lap at the LA Coliseum. He will start P.1 in his heat race tomorrow. https://t.co/15olQoWvpA

Haley will start from the pole in Heat 1. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron also start on pole in Heat 2, Heat 3, and Heat 4 respectively after securing second, third, and fourth place in qualifying.

All four Heat races will be held tomorrow, followed by two last-chance qualifying races and then the main event on Sunday night.

NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying results

Here are the qualifying results from the LA Coliseum:

Justin Haley - 13.413 Kyle Busch - 13.553 Christopher Bell - 13.569 William Byron - 13.596 Aric Almirola - 13.600 Austin Dillon- 13.605 Denny Hamlin - 13.621 AJ Allmendinger - 13.623 Alex Bowman - 13.624 Kyle Larson - 13.638 Daniel Suarez - 13.663 Ross Chastain - 13.683 Harrison Burton - 13.714 Kevin Harvick - 13.734 Chase Briscoe - 13.735 Bubba Wallace - 13.742 Joey Logano - 13.749 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 13.767 Tyler Reddick - 13.793 Erik Jones - 13.817 Noah Gragson - 13.823 Martin Truex Jr - 13.851 Brad Keselowski - 13.863 Ryan Preece - 13.870 Michael McDowell - 13.890 Austin Cindric - 13.910 Todd Gilliland - 13.915 Corey LaJoie - 13.919 Chris Buescher - 13.935 Chase Elliott - 14.087 JJ Yeley - 14.254 Cody Ware - 14.316 Ty Dillon - 14.489 BJ McLeod - 15.308 Ryan Blaney - 40.301 Ty Gibbs - No Time

