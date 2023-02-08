Kyle Busch rips apart 'two-faced' NASCAR champion in an angry rant 

The 2023 Busch Light Clash last weekend proved to NASCAR fans that drivers, no matter how long they've been outside the racecar, will still be drivers, especially Kyle Busch. The exhibition-style race at the LA Memorial Coliseum saw Busch in his debut season with Richard Childress Racing, behind the wheel of the #8 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

While the Las Vegas, Nevada native did finish on the podium in the 150-lap-long event, the way he got there was anything but straightforward. In the opening stages of the race, Busch was relegated to the back of the pack after he made contact with Team Penske's Joey Logano. This resulted in the 37-year-old driver having to work his way through the entire field, in typical Kyle Busch fashion. All went well in the end as he still managed to finish behind teammate Austin Dillon, scoring a 2-3 finish for the team.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch 🏻 Good first wknd w my guys setting the tone for the yr n battling back there at the end. Onto Daytona. Good first wknd w my guys setting the tone for the yr n battling back there at the end. Onto Daytona. 👊🏻 https://t.co/TIm7h8Fepm

However, Kyle Busch did not take lightly to the contact he had with Logano during the race, as was evidenced by his words on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He elaborated on how the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver and himself were working on the TV Booth hours before the race, getting along well, and wishing each other good luck. However, as the green flag waved, the two drivers did come together on the track. Busch said:

"It is really unfortunate to be raced by guys that are so two-faced. We were in the TV Booth earlier in the night together and when we were all done with that he was like 'Hey man, good luck tonight' I'm like 'Okay, great. Thanks.' whatever and then lo and behold, there you go, he wrecked me. Don't even talk to me if you're going be that kind of a**hole on the racetrack."

Joey Logano responds to Kyle Busch's 'two-faced' comments

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano doesn't seem to be bothered by Kyle Busch's description of the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver ahead of the Busch Light Clash last weekend. The Team Penske driver voiced his opinion on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

"Did I make a mistake? Yes, I overcooked it onto the corner, it wasn't on purpose. Should he be mad at me? Yes, he should be. Am I sorry? Yes, I am. Am I two-faced? Yes, I am. I have a switch that I flip when it is time to go racing, I am out there to win. Nice guys finish last, I can't be a nice guy when I'm competing for a lot of people."

With Kyle Busch and Joey Logano already having a history of coming together, it seems like the duo is in no mood to stop in 2023 as well.

