Kyle Busch rules out pressure of NASCAR playoffs despite being winless

By Mayank Shukla
Published Aug 16, 2025 18:33 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch looks on from pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch has claimed that he does not feel any added pressure heading into the NASCAR playoffs despite being winless this season. Busch recognizes that time is running out to get a victory, but he doesn’t feel any stress about his situation.

The season so far has not gone according to plan for Busch, as he is still waiting for his first race win and only has two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. Despite going into the season with the longest winless streak of his career, he has not been able to locate the front quickly enough; his last Cup win was in June 2023.

Drastically, at Circuit of The Americas in March, Busch led 42 laps but faded late. Nonetheless, his average finishing and starting position are 17.625 and 16.24, respectively, after 24 races with 62 laps led overall.

While speaking to Bob Pockrass, Kyle Busch said:

"We just know time's running out, but I don't think the pressure is any greater. It's just a matter of being able to get it done. And right now is the best time, you know. So you can go try to prepare for a championship. I'm not stressed out over it. We go into each weekend with the mindset to try to go out and win."
Busch has not looked like he is in position to make the playoffs, as he is more than 100 points below the cut before Richmond. Nevertheless, he believes in his ability of staying consistent and getting better and is still a force to reckon with in the garage with his record number of 232 victories in the three major series of NASCAR, though he still searches the elusive third title in the Cup Series.

Kyle Busch shared criticism of NASCAR's schedule as Richmond loses out and Vegas holds two dates

Kyle Busch voiced his criticism about the current NASCAR Cup Series schedule, particularly regarding Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his hometown track, having two dates while other venues lose theirs. He has a personal connection with Vegas but thinks that the track does not require two races to be run there unless it has a habit of filling grandstands.

Busch noted while speaking to Frontstretch:

“I have kind of said it for a few years that if you're not packing the grandstands and selling out every single time, then you only need one date, you know?”
“As much as I love Vegas and Vegas is my hometown, I don't think Vegas needs two dates. Definitely some other places that can utilize a date and have an opportunity to keep their places alive,” Kyle Busch added.

In 2026, marquee races such as the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and a season finale will remain in Homestead-Miami Speedway, and new races such as a street race in San Diego, are evidence of the intention by NASCAR to modernize its calendar and expand to new viewers.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
