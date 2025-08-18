Kyle Busch's 3-year-old daughter replaces Chase Elliott as her favorite driver, declares Shane van Gisbergen her new "boyfriend"

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, shared an Instagram story of her 3-year-old daughter, Lennix Key, making an adorable confession. Lennix has moved on from Chase Elliott and now considers Shane van Gisbergen her new 'boyfriend.'Kyle and Samantha have been married for almost 15 years and are proud parents to two children. Their son, Brexton Busch, was born in 2015, and their daughter, Lennix Key Busch, was born in 2022 via surrogacy.Lennix previously expressed her affinity for Chase Elliott in an Instagram post last year, where she similarly answered Samantha's playful questioning. However, the little one now appears to have a new favorite in SVG.In an Instagram story uploaded on Sunday, August 17, Samantha had a one-on-one with her daughter while treading the pit road at Richmond.&quot;Who are you gonna go see?,&quot; Samantha asked.&quot;SVG,&quot; Lennix replied.&quot;Wait I thought we liked Chase Elliott. It's SVG this week? Okay alright, let's go tell him. Are you gonna tell him he's your new boyfriend?,&quot; Samantha added.&quot;Yes. No, you tell him,&quot; Lennix said innocently.The pair later met with the New Zealander, who was more than pumped to hear the news and greeted the kid with a high-five and a warm hug.&quot;She dumped Chase Elliott and SVG's her new boyfriend. She told everybody so you won and now you're her new boyfriend if you didn't know,&quot; Samantha said.Kyle Busch's daughter reveals her new favourite driver. Source: @Instagram/samanthabuschShane van Gisbergen garnered widespread acclaim for his dominance in road courses. He's tied with Denny Hamlin as the most winningest driver this season, while Chase Elliott fell short of the regular season title at Richmond Raceway. Notably, the Cook Out 400 marked Elliott's only DNF this season, and it was due to a contact with Kyle Busch.Kyle Busch and Samantha celebrate their fundraising eventKyle Busch hosted a fundraising event for the 'Bundle of Joy fund', a charity he runs with Samantha to help couples with fertility treatments. The event happened on Wednesday, August 13, at Comedy Zone, North Carolina.Samantha shared glimpses from the occasion with a series of images on Instagram. She attached the following caption that read:“No shortage of laughs, great drinks, and jaw-dropping moments at (The Bundle of Joy Fund) first-ever Bundle of Laughs event! Huge thanks to (Eric Eaton), (Michael Waltrip), &amp; (The Comedy Zone - Charlotte) for an unforgettable show, and to all of our incredible sponsors for making it possible.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle Busch and Samantha have been actively involved in promoting the cause. They went on The Today show and opened up about their own struggles in IVF and infertility. The organization has provided over $2 million in assistance to 150+ eligible couples, resulting in the birth of over 100 babies.