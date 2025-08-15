Samantha Busch oozes persona in a black dress as she attends social event with husband Kyle Busch

Samantha Busch and her husband, Kyle Busch, hosted the first-ever &quot;Bundle of Laughs&quot; event for their charitable initiative, the Bundle of Joy Fund. Dressed in black jeans, she joined attendees for an evening of drinks and live entertainment, featuring performances by former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip and others.The Bundle of Joy Fund provides financial assistance to couples struggling with infertility, recognizing that IVF can be prohibitively expensive for many. Kyle Busch and Samantha launched the program in 2015 after facing infertility themselves. Samantha conceived their son, Brexton Locke, through IVF, while their daughter, Lennix Key, was born via surrogate.In an Instagram post, Samantha Busch shared snapshots from the event. She wore a black sleeveless top that matched her jeans. She also wore lock and key necklaces, a likely nod to their children’s names, Brexton Locke and Lennix Key.“No shortage of laughs, great drinks, and jaw-dropping moments at (The Bundle of Joy Fund) first-ever Bundle of Laughs event! Huge thanks to (Eric Eaton), (Michael Waltrip), &amp; (The Comedy Zone - Charlotte) for an unforgettable show, and to all of our incredible sponsors for making it possible.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSamantha Busch also expressed her gratitude to the sponsors who made the “Bundle of Laughs” event possible, including NASCAR, Lucas Oil Products, Inc., and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. #43 Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones also lent his support as a sponsor.Since its launch, the Bundle of Joy Fund has provided over $2 million in financial assistance to more than 150 couples, resulting in the birth of over 100 babies. The program continues to encourage tax-deductible donations to help even more families welcome children in the future.“For awareness, for fundraising”: Kyle Busch and wife Samantha shared why they started the Bundle of Joy FundKyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, shared the inspiration behind launching the Bundle of Joy Fund during a TODAY show episode last April. He explained that after facing infertility with their first child, Brexton, they understood the emotional and financial challenges involved—and wanted to raise awareness while helping other couples on the same journey.Busch, who drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing in NASCAR, said (via TODAY on YouTube, 1:17):“Our son, Brexton, we call him the godfather. He's the OG. So when we had to go through our trials and tribulations of having to go through IVF to have Brexton, we recognized not only the financial burdens of everyone that they have to go through, but of course, the emotional struggles that couples face as well going through that.”“So we started the Bundle of Joy Fund for awareness, as well as for fundraising, and Samantha's the head of all of that and handles all those things,” he added.Kyle Busch and his family during the 2025 Window World 250 - Source: GettyToday, Brexton is a 10-year-old rising racer who captured his first Golden Driller trophy at the Tulsa Shootout earlier this year. Looking ahead, he hopes to compete alongside his father in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series when he turns 16. Once eligible to run on superspeedways, he must take on a full-time schedule.