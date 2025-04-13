Kyle Busch's better half drops 1-word comment resonating with hilarious contact-saving meme 

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently shared a relatable meme on Instagram. The post revolved around the quirks of motherhood and how it impacts everyday habits, like saving contacts in a phone.

Ad

The original meme was shared by Instagram user Megh Leigh Land and read:

“Being a mom means every contact in your phone is saved like this: Christy – Megan’s Mom.”

Samantha Busch reposted it on her Instagram story and captioned it with just one word. She wrote:

“#truth.”

Samantha Busch is the co-owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports and a fitness and lifestyle influencer. Kyle and Samantha have two children - Brexton Locke Busch and Lennix Ley Busch. They married in 2010 and had their first child, Brexton, in May 2015 after undergoing IVF due to Samantha’s PCOS diagnosis. Their second child, Lennix, was born in May 2022 via surrogate.

Ad

Trending

Kyle and Samantha Busch’s becoming parents again wasn’t easy. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Samantha opened up about the emotional pain of their fertility challenges. After a successful IVF procedure led to the birth of their son Brexton, the couple tried for years to have a second child. One of the most heartbreaking moments came in late 2020 when they lost their last girl embryo. She told PEOPLE in 2020:

Ad

“Our surrogate walked outside, Kyle turned the camera off and we just broke down.”

That round had brought them hope. Their surrogate seemed healthy, and everything medically pointed to success, but the pregnancy test came back negative. The couple had experienced a miscarriage in 2018 as well.

“The multiple pit lane thing can be confusing.”- Kyle Busch

Ahead of Sunday's (April 13) Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch voiced his concern about the pit road setup. It will be his 38th start at the 0.533-mile short track, and the veteran driver had thoughts on how the pit rules could impact the race.

Ad

As Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported, this weekend’s race will feature two pit road entrances under green flag conditions: Turn 4 and Turn 2. Regardless of where a driver’s pit stall is located, they’ll have to drive the full length of both pit roads.

Expand Tweet

Ad

That means more time spent navigating variable speed zones and more room for confusion, Kyle Busch didn’t hold back on this. In an interview covered by Speedway Digest, he said:

“The multiple pit lane thing can be confusing determining which one to come in during the race. I always like picking a pit stall on the backstretch so that we always enter off of Turn Two.”

Ad

He also talked about the inconsistencies between green and yellow flag scenarios. Under yellow, pit road entry is restricted to Turn 2 only.

“Whether you have to run the full pit road under yellow or you can exit into Turn Three on a green flag scenario, it just makes it so much simpler,” Busch added.

Kyle Busch is still looking for his first Cup Series win of the 2024 season. His best finish so far was a P5 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More