Kyle Busch's better half Samantha pairs a checkered long-sleeve shirt with denim shorts and boots for a race day fashion statement 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared her new racetrack-inspired outfit on Instagram. She attended the race weekends in her checkered flag outfits and later added them to her online boutique page for her fans.

Mrs. Busch worked as a professional model for the car manufacturing brand Chevy. She met her husband, Rowdy Busch, in one of her gigs, and they tied the knot on December 31, 2010. She began her career as a lifestyle influencer on Instagram soon after her wedding. She shares fashion and health tips with her nearly 250K followers.

In her latest reel, Kyle Busch's wife donned a checkered long-sleeve shirt, a black T-shirt and denim shorts. She completed her look with black knee-long boots, a checkered flag-inspired bag, a white hat, and black shades.

"Checkered is a race day essential—you’ll never catch me without it! 😉🏁," Samantha Busch captioned the clip.

In December 2024, the mother of two launched her new clothing lineup on her Instagram account. She named the section 'Rowdy Gal,' featuring racetrack-themed outfits on samanthabusch.com.

"For the fan who lives for bold statements, and timeless patterns. From checkered prints that screams race-day vibes to graphic tees that showcase your unique style," Kyle Busch's wife captioned the story.

Samantha's clothing line includes the victory lap sweater, Hot Mess Express tee, checkered tumbler, Eat, Sleep, Race, Repeat crewneck, couch Crew Chief slipper, and a checkered safety scarf. She has added a vast variety of outfits to her online shop.

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shares a non-negotiable lesson for her kids

On March 14, 2025, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, shared lessons she always teaches to her kids on Instagram.

In the clip, Samantha shared five lessons for her kids. The first lesson said, "Comparison steals joy—run your own race." The second lesson highlighted that confidence comes from your inner self, not other people's opinions. Her third lesson stated, "Boundaries are healthy, and setting them isn’t selfish."

The fourth lesson mentioned that it's okay not to be liked by everyone, and the final lesson revealed that you only need God's approval.

"Living in my ✨unbothered✨ era, and it feels so good. There’s something about getting older that shifts your perspective—you stop seeking approval and start focusing on what truly brings you happiness. Confidence isn’t about likes, fitting in, or meeting others’ expectations. It’s about knowing who you are, owning your story, and choosing peace over people-pleasing," wrote Kyle Busch's wife.

Earlier this month, during a Q&A session on Instagram, a fan asked Samantha Busch how she deals with the negative comments about her family. Mrs. Busch had a simple answer to the question:

"Ignore em people being miserable and nasty aren't worth my time."

The RCR driver ranks eighth on the driver's points table with 110 points. He secured one top-five and three top-ten finishes in four starts. However, he has high hopes for his hometown race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to end his 61-race winless streak.

