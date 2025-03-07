Kyle Busch's wife Samantha opens up about handling negative comments on her family from 'miserable and nasty' people

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to her Instagram and shared her way of dealing with negative comments. While traveling to Phoenix Raceway for the weekend, Samantha held a Q&A session on her account and answered the questions asked by her fans.

Ad

Mrs. Busch used to work as a professional model for Chevy before she met her significant other. The couple tied the knot on December 31, 2010, and have been married for 14 years. They share two kids: Berxton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Busch, born in 2022.

Apart from being the mother of two, Samantha is also a lifestyle influencer on social media and shares fashion and health tips with her nearly 250k followers. During a recent Q&A session on Kyle Busch's wife's Instagram, a fan asked:

Ad

Trending

"How do you handle negative comments online about Kyle, for you and your kids?"

Samantha Busch had a simple yet effective solution for the situation and stated:

"Ignore em people being miserable and nasty aren't worth my time"

Samantha Busch shared her way of dealing with negative comments (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

Earlier, Samantha Busch shared an uplifting message for her husband Kyle Busch's run at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and stated:

Ad

"So darn close for the 🎱 team in COTA but awesome to see the solid day 💪 Let’s keep this momentum rolling to the West Coast ❤️."

Ad

The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver led 42 laps in the 95-lap race. However, a late caution changed the outcome of the race, allowing his former teammate Christopher Bell to catch him, and with six laps to go, Bell took the win, ultimately winning the race.

“It is a timeless pairing”: When Kyle Busch's wife Samantha revealed her fashion preference in an IG post

The Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, is known for her impeccable fashion sense. During an interview with The Tennessee Life in 2014, she revealed her favorite trends across the different seasons.

Ad

Samantha Busch began and mentioned that leopard prints are her go-to style outfits for the fall season. Mrs. Busch also added that she loves experimenting with classic black-and-white, describing it as a "timeless pairing."

"Fall to me is always about plaid and leopard, and I actually really like to mix these two prints together. I also really love black and white mixed together. It is a timeless pairing and can be made to look really edgy," she said.

Ad

Kyle Busch's wife pointed out that during the fall, she likes to add a few summer outfits. She also pairs boyfriend jeans with a graphic tee to create an effortless look.

"Also, I am bringing my midi skirts from summer into fall. It is such a feminine shape but takes on an instant edgy vibe when paired with booties and a leather jacket. Also, I love boyfriend jeans (they are so comfortable) paired with a graphic tee for a laid-back look," she added.

Ad

Kyle Busch has secured three wins and 12 top-five finishes in 39 starts at Phoenix Raceway. He has also led the most laps (1,190) among the drivers on the grid and has four pole positions. However, in the last three races, the latter has struggled to secure a spot in the top 20 drivers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback