Kyle Busch’s boss Richard Childress ready to personally whoop Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s a** if he wrecks the #8 driver at Charlotte

The recently wrapped up NASCAR All-Star Race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway saw Kyle Busch on the receiving end of the violent altercation. His #8 Chevy became the reason for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s early exit from the 200-lap dash, following which the JTG Daugherty driver vented his rage by lashing punches.

Furthermore, Stenhouse Jr. told Busch that he'd wreck the #8 Chevy at Charlotte which didn't sit well with the latter's boss Richard Childress. The RCR owner has come forward and publicly warned Stenhouse Jr. about serious repercussions if the latter dares to contact the 39-year-old's ride during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On the opening lap of the All-Star Race, the #47 Chevy tried to outmaneuver Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch by budging into the small room between the drivers. The lack of space resulted in a wreck with the RCR driver and Busch briefly lost the battle. However, he rallied back and pulled the same move on the next lap against Stenhouse Jr., sending his car into the outside wall of Turn 1.

Enraged by the incident, the Mississippi native waited for Kyle Busch's run to get done and dusted, and after the race, the duo got into a heated exchange. Shortly after exchanging a few words, Stenhouse Jr. threw a punch at the Nevada native's face and the brawl ensued.

Disappointed by the JTG Daugherty driver's way of handling the situation against a veteran driver, Richard Childress sternly warned the former, assuring him of an a** whooping if the wreckage happens at Charlotte. The RCR owner said (via Chris Weaver on X):

"I wouldn't jump right in the middle of it, I would start the fight. I don't fight as fair as I used to I'm a little older. But Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said that he was going to wreck the #8 car [Busch's Chevy] at Charlotte."

"When I see him, I'm gonna tell him, if he does, I'm older but I've just changed my style of fighting, really won't care if you [Stenhouse Jr.] rough a** me," Childress added.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is "not gonna crash" Kyle Busch at Charlotte Motor Speedway

After feeling victimized due to Kyle Busch's deliberate wreck, Stenhouse Jr. said many things in the heat of the moment, and one among them was the latter's plan of wrecking the #8 Chevrolet on the asphalt of Charlotte Roval.

However, the next day, the JTG Daugherty driver spoke at the Stacking Pennies podcast hosted by Corey LaJoie, giving a different take than Sunday's. Stenhouse Jr. revealed going through a roller coaster of emotions after an early exit from the million-dollar run.

Stenhouse Jr. highlighted his warning to Kyle Busch about "crash[ing] him at Charlotte" and how the matter has cooled off and he's over his frustration. The #47 Chevy driver said (via NASCAR on X):

“When you're stuck in there, I felt like I got calm but then like all of a sudden I was like, 'I'm still here.' I told him I might crash him at Charlotte; I’m not gonna crash him at Charlotte. Then that just keeps it going, right. So, as far as my end goes, I feel like I’m past it.” (0.12)

So far, Stenhouse Jr. has rubbished the notion of wrecking Kyle Busch at Charlotte but if that happens then Richard Childress has already told what's coming for the the JTG Daugherty driver.