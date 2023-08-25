Kyle Busch’s move to RCR was first initiated by teammate Austin Dillon - "It's awesome to have a Hall of Famer on our team"

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's first year with his new team has gone as well as anyone would have hoped. Qualifying for the postseason playoffs in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, with three regular season wins to his name, it seems Busch never even switched teams.

However, everyone knows how big a fiasco was the Las Vegas, Nevada native's departure from his former home, Joe Gibbs Racing.

While there were several reasons behind Kyle Busch parting ways with Coach Gibbs' organization, there was one unlikely spark that urged him to consider RCR. His current teammate and driver of the #3 Chevy in the team, Austin Dillon was the one to take the first step.

As Dillon elaborated in an interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, he was the one to reach out to Busch first. With the Hall of Famer's capabilities behind the wheel well-known, Dillon knew Busch would be a valuable addition to the team. Here is what he said:

"It's awesome having a Hall of Famer on our team right now and everybody at the shop has a really good feeling about what we're doing this year."

While Kyle Busch sits safely in the top-16 drivers qualifying for the postseason playoffs, Austin Dillon is yet to take a trip to victory lane this year and punch his own ticket. The Welcome, North Carolina native managed to do the same in last year's final visit to Daytona. It remains to be seen if he can replicate his success this weekend.

Clint Bowyer worried about Kyle Busch's slump in performance in the recent races

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver turned broadcaster Clint Bowyer is a Kyle Busch fan. With Busch not being able to challenge as well as he did in his last six races in the highest echelon of the sport, Bowyer seems to think something is amiss at the team.

On a recent episode of NASCAR Race Hub, he elaborated on the same and said:

“I’m really concerned. Yes, I’m an RCR fan, a Kyle Busch fan. You get halfway through the summer; I talked about that faucet, we’re out of water. Something is going on big time. Whatever it was that they had, I’m pretty sure RFK, Keselowski, and camp, they found whatever it was. We got to find it back and get this eight-ball rolling."

While Busch himself seems pretty optimistic going into the final race of the regular season, things will be clear about the #8 Chevy driver's performance only once the green flag drops.