Kyle Busch’s primary sponsor makes a game-changing move after eye-opening outcome from their debut season with Richard Childress Racing

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch's primary sponsor, Rebel Bourbon, recently made significant moves towards promoting their product, following a successful partnership with Richard Childress Racing last season. Rebel served as the primary sponsor for three races in 2024 on Busch’s #8 Chevrolet, seeing strong returns from their involvement in the sport.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet sported Rebel Bourbon’s branding at COTA, where he finished P5. Rebel, owned by Luxco, is set to release 30,000 bottles of a limited-edition Kyle Busch 108 Single Barrel Bourbon (54% ABV). Luxco brand manager Philip Lux noted that the bottle’s design has successfully "engaged" consumers, as reported by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern.

"Lux said he spoke to fans at Daytona in February who told him they didn’t know of the brand before the NASCAR play but that “people are engaged with the brand” now. Busch’s nickname is “Rowdy,” and Lux said the company felt his personality and on-track reputation, which is something of a rowdy rebel, fit well." Stern wrote

Ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Rowdy took part in a bottle signing event at a Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Foods store in Austin, Texas, which drew a large crowd and was a major success. Adam Stern then reported the "fantastic" return on investment Luxco has seen from its Rebel Bourbon partnership in the 2024 financial year.

"As far as the broader ROI of the sponsorship, Lux said the company uses metrics like shipments to judge a deal. Luxco felt the first year from that perspective went “fantastic,” pointing to data from Nielsen and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association that showed increases in key markets like Pennsylvania and a three-fold increase in sales in Missouri."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Nevada native had a rough start to his 2025 season with a P37 finish at Daytona, however, the next three races were highlighted by top-ten finishes in all of them. However, his winless streak continues to increase.

Kyle Busch delivers a straightforward ‘improvement’ message to RCR after Phoenix race

Former Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has not been to victory lane in the Cup Series in his last 61 race starts. The RCR driver did win the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this season, however, a Cup victory continues to elude him.

Despite having gone through one of the toughest seasons of his career in 2024, the #8 driver has turned things around in the first four races of this season. In 2024, Busch finished outside the top 10 thrice in four races in comparison to its exact opposite this season.

Following a great race in Arizona, Busch took to X and outlined his expectations from next week's visit to LAS Vegas, his home race.

"Another solid weekend by this 🎱 team! Big improvement from last year here. Let’s keep this string of Top 10s going next week at home💪🏻@RCRracing x #zone_partner"

The Pennzoil 400 will run at 3:30 PM Eastern time on Sunday, March 16. Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1, PRN, and SiriusXM

