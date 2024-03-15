Kyle Busch's spotter on how #8 crew at RCR needs to "tidy up a few things" amidst shaky start to 2024 NASCAR season

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is no stranger to pit road woes this season. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver for Richard Childress Racing was touted to win the 2024 running of the famed Daytona 500 this year when the #8 crew's fumbles on pit road came into effect.

Ever since missing out on a shot to win one of NASCAR's crown jewel events, Richard Childress' racing outfit has seen a slew of crew changes for Busch throughout the past three events.

With limited success to show for these changes, it remains to be seen if Kyle Busch and RCR can resolve what has not been an ideal start to this year's campaign for the Las Vegas, Nevada native.

Elaborating on how the inherent performance of the #8 car has always been present throughout the season's opening four races, Busch's spotter in the Cup Series, Derek Kneeland, spoke about how the team needs to tie a few loose ends to make it to victory lane. Kneeland told tobychristie.com:

"The speed is there and that’s obviously all you can really ask for. Now we just need to tidy up a few things that we’ve had for issues. I know you mentioned the pit stop things or whatever, but that’s not just them. There are things that I could do better. There are things that the team could do better as a whole."

He added:

"If you look at going into Vegas, we were first in points on the Cup side. So even as rough as a few things have been and then as rough as what happened at Vegas still with having the speed, still sixth in points. I think the wins will come."

Touching on how Richard Childress Racing needs to nail all aspects of a weekend together at once, Kneeland believes Kyle Busch will be in victory lane sooner rather than later.

Kyle Busch compares NASCAR and F1 - "We're all about getting sloshed"

Kyle Busch's recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show saw the former NASCAR Cup Series champion discuss the state of F1 and Max Verstappen's dominance in the world of European open-wheel racing.

Answering a question if Busch would be able to adapt to F1's style of racing, the RCR driver gave a hilarious response and said:

"The bumping and the banging you don't want to do that. Those cars are too fragile. NASCAR racing to me is like four bros, beer cans in their hands smashing it up, partying. When you go do an F1 race, little tiny champagne glasses going dink and making sure that you keep your fingers up when you take a sip and we're all about getting sloshed."

Watch Kyle Busch attack this weekend's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, heading into the race as the winningest active driver at the track.