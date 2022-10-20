Kyle Busch's team receives penalties up to 2023

NASCAR issued penalties to Joe Gibbs Racing after Kyle Busch’s #18 Toyota Camry lost a wheel during last weekend’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Officials handed suspensions to Busch’s crew chief Ben Beshore and pit-crew members Michael Hicks (rear-tire changer) and Derrell Edwards (jackman) for the next four races.

On Twitter, Fox Sports’ reporter Bob Pockrass confirmed the news and wrote:

“Also, as expected, Kyle Busch crew chief Ben Beshore and jackman Derrell Edwards and tire changer Michael Hicks have been suspended from the next four events -- through the Clash (pit crew members didn't do Clash last year but that would count) -- for wheel coming off at Vegas.”

The suspension falls under the headings of Sections 8.8.10.4 and 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR Rule Book, which penalizes teams for the loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.

The incident took place when Kyle Busch headed to the pit-road on Lap 229 for fresh tires along with the rest of the field after a caution. As he exited the pit road, the left-rear wheel was loose, and it rolled off the car on the backstretch. The 37-year-old, however, was able to fix the issue and crossed the finish line at P3 in front of his home crowd.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC You picked a fine time to leave me, loose wheel



The #18 Joe Gibbs Racing will be without a crew chief and crew member for the next four races at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the Championship event at Phoenix Raceway. The suspension will carry through the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition event on February 5, 2023 ahead of next year’s opening race, the Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch and his crew chief Ben Beshore will not race together following Las Vegas penalties

Las Vegas Motor Speedway marked Busch’s last race with his crew chief Ben Beshore as he is moving from Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of the season to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season. Joe Gibbs is yet to announce a replacement for #18 car.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed that they will not be appealing the penalty. Seth Chavka, who was Busch’s interim crew chief for this year’s Exhibition race will fill Beshore’s role for the remaining events of the season.

This is the 13th occasion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season when a team has been suspended due to tire loss issues in the Next Gen car.

Catch Kyle Busch at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

