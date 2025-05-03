Kyle Busch's wife makes a bold fashion statement by pairing a black fringe dress with green stiletto boots for date night 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, May 2, with his wife, Samantha Busch, and kids, Brexton Busch and Lennix Key Busch. Samantha shared a series of pictures of the occasion with her husband and accompanied the post with a lighthearted caption.
Samantha met Kyle Busch during a race weekend while she was on her gig as a professional model for Chevrolet. The duo soon began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 2010; they share two kids. Additionally, soon after their marriage, Samantha began her lifestyle influencer career and has amassed nearly 250k followers on Instagram.
The latest post features Mrs. Busch donning a black fringe dress with green stiletto boots. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch sported a wine-colored shirt with grey trousers and white and black sneakers for date night with his wife. The next slide featured the couple's youngest daughter, Lennix Key Busch, wearing a 'Future Driver' T-shirt and pink Crocs.
In the follow-up picture, the Busch family made a silly face, and Samantha Busch captioned the post:
"Never thought I’d say I’m going on a date with a 40 year old 😜 😉"
Mrs. Busch also wished her husband on his 40th birthday, sharing an IG post and captioning it:
"Happy 40th Birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride—and we wouldn’t want it any other way. You keep us laughing the whole way through.❤️"
Kyle Busch ranks 16th on the Cup Series drivers' standings with 210 points. He secured four top-10 finishes and one top-five finish, which was at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he finished fifth. Additionally, Busch has an average start of 11.3 and an average finish of 17.6 in 10 starts.
“It is a timeless pairing”: When Kyle Busch's wife got candid about her fashion preferences for each season
In 2014, during an interview with The Tennessean Life, Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, opened up about her fashion choices for each season.
Mrs. Busch revealed that leopard print clothes are go-to outfits for the fall season. She further highlighted that black and white outfits are a "timeless pairing." Continuing, she explained:
"Fall to me is always about plaid and leopard, and I actually really like to mix these two prints together. I also really love black and white mixed together. It is a timeless pairing and can be made to look really edgy."
"Also, I am bringing my midi skirts from summer into fall. It is such a feminine shape but takes on an instant edgy vibe when paired with booties and a leather jacket. Also, I love boyfriend jeans (they are so comfortable) paired with a graphic tee for a laid-back look," Kyle Bush's wife added.
Being a lifestyle influencer, Samantha Busch claimed she enjoys pairing a simple graphic T-shirt with 'boyfriend jeans' for an effortless look in the fall season.
