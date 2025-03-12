Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares a hilarious take on sending her husband to the grocery store and forgetting the phone's on silent 

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, recently took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious short clip. The clip featured Samantha sending her husband to the grocery store and forgetting her phone was on silent.

Mr. and Mrs. Busch have been married for 14 years and are among the well-known couples in NASCAR. Samantha worked as a professional model for Chevy before she met 'Rowdy Busch.' The couple soon began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 2020. They share two kids: Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022.

Apart from being a mother of two kids, Samantha Busch is also a lifestyle influencer on Instagram. She often shares behind-the-racetrack updates of the Busch family, sometimes including short, hilarious videos with her nearly 250k followers. In the recent clip, Mrs. Busch sent Kyle Busch for a grocery run, but she forgot that her mobile phone was on silent.

Further, in the clip, Samantha showcased countless missed calls from her husband. She captioned the clip:

"When you send your husband to the store and forget your phone is on silent."

"When a simple grocery run turns into a full-on Q&A session… 🤦‍♀️😂" the post's caption read.

Kyle Busch also took a hilarious jab and commented on the post:

"This is facts. Why does she continually think that I can make a grocery run successfully?! 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Kyle Busch's reaction on the hilarious clip (Source: @samanthabusch via Instagram)

Previously, Samantha Busch shared another hilarious clip featuring her husband taking a nap, and she wakes him up to share the drama with him.

“It is a timeless pairing”: When Kyle Busch's wife Samantha opened up about her fashion preference

During an interview with The Tennessee Life in 2014, the Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, revealed her favorite fashion trends for each season.

Samantha began by revealing her favorite trend for the fall season. She mentioned that leopard prints are her go-to outfit during the season. She also highlighted that she loves a classic black and white outfit and called it a "timeless pairing."

"Fall to me is always about plaid and leopard, and I actually really like to mix these two prints together. I also really love black and white mixed together. It is a timeless pairing and can be made to look really edgy," Kyle Busch's wife said.

Mrs. Busch also claimed that she enjoyed pairing boyfriend jeans with a simple graphic tee for an effortless look during the fall season.

"Also, I am bringing my midi skirts from summer into fall. It is such a feminine shape but takes on an instant edgy vibe when paired with booties and a leather jacket. Also, I love boyfriend jeans (they are so comfortable) paired with a graphic tee for a laid-back look," she added.

Kyle Busch ranks eighth in the driver's points standings with 110 points, one top-five, and three top-ten finishes in four starts in the 2025 Cup Series season. Additionally, he has led 55 laps in his iconic #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1.

