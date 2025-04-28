Kyle Busch's wife nails Talladega OOTD in crop top, denims, and shades 

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch turned heads with her outfit at Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. She rocked a casual denim and crop-top combo while accompanying Busch in his 40th start at the 2.66 mile track.

Kyle and Samantha have been married for 14 years and are parents to two children, Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022. She maintains an active presence on social media, where she often shares snippets from her trackside outings with her husband.

On Sunday, Samantha uploaded an Instagram post with a series of images capturing her fit for Talladega. She wore a neon green crop top and paired it with high-waisted, wide leg jeans, topping it off with dark shades to complete the look. The post's caption read:

"8 hours in Dega ✌️"

On the racing side, Kyle Busch was involved in a multi-car crash during the end of Stage 1 pitstops. Reacting to the incident, Samantha posted updates from Busch's radio.

"Kyle trying to get caught up so he doesn’t lose a lap on the radio telling Randall about the damage. Gonna have to put this time tires coming apart," she wrote on X.

She followed up with another one:

"One lap down got out before the second lap down. Steering wheel is off so going to use this lap to see what’s up and then head back in."

Kyle Busch went on to complete the race and finished deep in the field at 27th, a major drop from his second place in qualifying.

Samantha recalls her first meeting with Kyle Busch

Samantha reflected on her first meet with Kyle Busch during the pre-social media era. The couple first crossed paths during a Chevrolet promotional event in 2007. Samatha revealed that she was working as a promo girl for the event and initially mistook the Cup Series driver for a fellow Promo boy.

During an episode of Something's Burning podcast, Samantha said about the mix-up:

"The first time we met, I was working for Chevy as a promo girl, I was hyping people up for ride-alongs. I went for a ride with him, we had the same T-shirts on, and I assumed he was a promo boy. So, I invited him out with my girlfriends, and he's like, 'I have to work.'... We could not have stalked each other, so I had like no idea about him. Facebook had just started." (3:15 onwards)

The couple began dating in 2008 and tied the knot on New Year's Eve, 2010. Their wedding ceremony was telecast in a one-hour TV special titled Fast and the Fabulous: A NASCAR Wedding.

