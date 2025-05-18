Kyle Busch's wife radiates spring chic in yellow top and floral denim combo at North Wilkesboro 

Samantha Busch shared a new Instagram post from the NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro, where she joined her husband, Kyle Busch, and their two kids. She wore a bright and breezy outfit during her appearance at North Wilkesboro.

In the first photo, the Busch family is seen posing together. Samantha is wearing a yellow halter-neck tank top and a light-colored denim skirt with floral embroidery. Kyle Busch is in his racing suit, ready for the track. Their children, Brexton and Lennix, are also dressed for the race. The caption on the post read:

“Truck race, twinning 🌼 and Brexton officially is getting moved to the back row 🤣.”

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, married Samantha Busch on December 31, 2010. They first met in 2007 when Samantha, a then-college student and promotional model, was sent to a race where Kyle was competing. She was studying psychology at Purdue University at the time. The two started dating in 2008 and eventually tied the knot in Chicago in a ceremony that aired on TV as Fast and the Fabulous: A NASCAR Wedding.

The couple has two children. Their son, Brexton, was born in 2015. In 2022, their daughter, Lennix, was born via surrogate after a long fertility struggle that included a miscarriage. Samantha has spoken openly about this part of their life, sharing how IVF and loss tested their relationship. In interviews, she’s said that Kyle supported her through every step.

Kyle Busch and family sign endorsement deal with Starkist

Kyle Busch, Samantha Busch, and their son Brexton have signed a new endorsement deal with Starkist Co. As part of the deal, the Starkist logo will be featured on Kyle’s racing suits during both the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series events. Brexton’s race car and his racing suit will also carry the Starkist branding.

The partnership focuses on promoting Starkist’s protein-packed tuna pouches, which the Busch family uses to stay fueled during their busy schedules. Kyle Busch said in a statement released by Starkist:

"We've always been fans of StarKist, and I remember Charlie The Tuna® growing up. With everything we have going on with our crazy schedule with racing, appearances, training, and family time, it's important to stay fueled and focus. StarKist pouches are just the key for that. Delicious, quick and reliable to keep me fueled."

Samantha also shared why the product fits their lifestyle, adding:

"Life moves fast for our family, and I am always looking for simple, healthy ways to get more protein into our diet," she said. "StarKist pouches are our go-to. They offer a great source of protein and just make it easy to eat well. We are excited to inspire our fans by showing how we bring StarKist along for the ride."

The partnership brings together both Kyle’s racing career and Samantha’s work as a health-focused influencer. It also accounts for Brexton, who is following in his father’s footsteps and starting to race at a young age.

